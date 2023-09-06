Purple Heart Ceremony

On September 6, 2023, Private David Shapiro was posthumously awarded the Purple Heart through his next of kin, his son Fred Shapiro, by Arizona Army National Guard Land Component Commander Brigadier General Lonnie J. Branum Jr. at Freedom Plaza Arizona.

Shapiro served in World War I from September 28, 1917, to June 5, 1919. He served in the US Army’s E-Company, 82nd Division, in the 326th Infantry Regiment. In September 1918, Shapiro’s regiment advanced on St. Miehl, France for what is known as a major battle of the war. During the offensive, on September 16, 1918, Shapiro’s battalion was advancing when they were met with gunfire. To seek cover, Shapiro jumped into a muddy trench that was saturated with mustard gas deployed by the enemy. He began having respiratory distress and burns on his legs. Realizing that that trench was gassed, he climbed out and signaled for help.

The 326th regiment listed Shapiro as wounded in action. The medical unit was so overwhelmed with casualties; however, that he was returned to his company after less than a week of hospitalization.

Upon returning to service, he aided in several more missions including the September 26, 1918, Meuse- Argonne Offensive and a special duty assignment in which he crossed no man's land to reach an ammunition dump to retrieve weapons and deliver them to his company.

For his service in WWI, Shapiro was also awarded the World War I Victory Medal with France service, Saint Mihiel, Meuse - Argonne, and Defensive Sector battle clasps. He was also awarded the World War I Silver Victory Button.

David Shapiro’s son, Fred, was also awarded the Certificate of Congressional Recognition from congresswoman Debbie Lesko, for his service. Fred served in the Korean War and was a paratrooper then jumpmaster.

The Purple Heart serves as a reminder of the valor and sacrifice of these service members and how they embody the military values. It is a medal of honor and reflection of gratitude for all they have done.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.06.2023 Date Posted: 09.08.2023 18:49 Story ID: 453034 Location: US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Purple Heart Ceremony, by PFC Micheala Cartrette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.