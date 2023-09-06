From Squad Skills to Best Thrills: Inside the Army Reserve's Best Squad Competition

Photo By Staff Sgt. David Barrette | Army Reserve Staff Sgt. Maady Nabih, a Military Police Officer with the 200th Military...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. David Barrette | Army Reserve Staff Sgt. Maady Nabih, a Military Police Officer with the 200th Military Police Command, serves as a cadre member during the 2023 U.S. Amy Reserve Best Squad Competition at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, on Sept. 08, 2023. Sixty Soldiers from across the nation traveled to Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, to compete in the 2023 U.S. Army Reserve Best Squad Competition from September 2-10. 2023 BSC is an annual competition that brings together the best Soldiers and squads from across the U.S. Army Reserve to earn the title of “Best Warrior” and “Best Squad” among their peers. Competitors are evaluated on their individual and collective ability to adapt to and overcome challenging scenarios and battle-focus events that test their technical and tactical abilities under stress and extreme fatigue. (U.S. Army Reserve Photo by Staff Sgt. David Barrette) see less | View Image Page

Staff Sgt. Maady Nabih, a dedicated member of the 646th Regional Support Group (RSG), recently shared his insights on the Best Squad Competition, highlighting the extensive training and preparation undertaken by everyone involved. "The cadre and competitors spent the past year training and preparing for this event, practicing and immersing themselves in various scenarios to ensure that they fully prepared for any eventuality," Maady explained.



One of the unique aspects of the competition that Maady emphasized was the diverse backgrounds and experiences that Army Reserve soldiers bring to the table. "They have outside jobs, different experiences, and ideas. This added benefit of diversity and perspective enhances our capabilities and the overall value we offer," he expressed. While not everyone may have the same level of muscle memory training, the mix of military and civilian experiences contributes to a well-rounded approach.



Maady also captured the essence of the Best Squad Competition as a platform for growth and camaraderie, where soldiers can push themselves beyond their limits. "It's a chance to meet outstanding individuals from various Army components and challenge yourself in ways that you wouldn't typically encounter during regular drill weekends," he encouraged.



Reflecting on the broader impact of the competition, Maady highlighted its role in preparing soldiers for future missions and fostering a culture of continuous improvement. "The competition offers invaluable learning experiences that soldiers can carry with them throughout their careers. It equips them with the skills and mindset to tackle challenging situations and strive for excellence," he articulated.



Staff Sgt. Maady's words encapsulate the spirit of the Best Squad Competition as a platform for personal and collective growth. The rigorous training, diverse experiences, and dedication to continuous improvement make it an extraordinary event within the Army Reserve.