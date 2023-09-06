USACE, officials mark start of next phase of Gary force main replacement project

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Chicago District, Rep. Frank J. Mrvan (IN-1), and Gary Board of Commissioners President, Daniel F. Vicari, broke ground on the next phase in the Gary force main replacement project.



The project continues the work from where 27th and Chase Phase I ended with the installation of a new 1,700-foot long, 48-inch diameter combined sewer force main adjacent to the deteriorating and undersized 42-inch diameter force main. Construction will be along the west side of Chase Street between 25th Avenue and 22nd Avenue.



“It is great to come together to mark the start of construction on this project,” Col. Kenneth Rockwell, USACE Chicago District commander, said. “Infrastructure improvement projects are the result of partnerships and Gary has been a great partner to the Corps. As we take this next step to improve the lives of these residents, we look forward to continuing to deliver projects like this with our great partners.”



The contract was awarded to Grimmer Construction, Inc. of Highland, Indiana, in September 2021 for $3,175,630. Field construction started in June 2023.



The project is authorized under Section 219 of the Water Resources Development Act 1992, as amended by Section 504 of WRDA 1996, Section 502 of WRDA 1999, and by Section 108 of the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2001. Section 219, as amended, allows USACE to provide planning, design, and construction assistance for carrying out water-related environmental infrastructure projects in select areas. Projects under this authority are cost shared at 75 percent federal and 25 percent nonfederal sponsor. This project has been allocated $2,606,968 of federal funding. The nonfederal sponsor, the City of Gary, provided a 25% cash match of $868,989.



Congressman Mrvan stated, “I applaud the continued efforts of all the leaders of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the City of Gary, and the Gary Sanitary District for taking this tangible action to invest in our water infrastructure. This infrastructure investment will continue to positively impact our community, improving the quality of life and strengthening the ability of families and businesses to thrive in the City of Gary.”

