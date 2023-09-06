Shipyard Spotlight: Donna Apuya

Photo By Shelby West | Donna Apuya is someone who likes to see how everything interacts and ties together. As...... read more read more Photo By Shelby West | Donna Apuya is someone who likes to see how everything interacts and ties together. As an Industrial Engineer, Apuya emphasizes the importance of teamwork believing that it is better when everyone is working together. see less | View Image Page

Living around the world offers opportunities for unexpected growth and life experiences. For Mary "Donna" Lieze Manching Apuya, a childhood in the Philippines, New Zealand and the United States created a rich mix of cultural exchanges and opportunities. When she met and married her husband, an active-duty Marine, the lessons Apuya learned as a child continued to support her and her family as they moved from California to Japan before finally being stationed in Virginia.



A graduate of The Georgia Institute of Technology, Apuya received a Bachelor’s of Science in Industrial Engineering, which she finished before transferring to another duty station. When they arrived in Virginia, Apuya came across an ad for a job fair that was being held at the Chesapeake Convention Center. When she noted that the fair was for Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY), she told her family, "Oh, we should go; they're looking for engineers!" She laughed as she recounted the story, "I met my current boss that day," she said. "He was there and started talking to me, and I told him that I had been following my husband around [with the military], and we were ready to start settling down and that I wanted to start my career. They [NNSY] took a chance on me."



An Industrial Engineer in the System Improvement Execution Division with 100TO, when Apuya began her career at NNSY, she was immediately assigned to the Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) Naval Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Plan (SIOP) Program. SIOP focuses on transforming the infrastructure foundation of the four naval shipyards and bringing them into the next century of repairing modern naval nuclear aircraft carriers and submarines. As the 100TO lead industrial engineer, Apuya served as NNSY SIOP Support for the broad range of people, businesses, industrial processes, support facilities, ship component product flows, logistics support, education, training and development, and the incorporation of emerging technology.



When asked about her most memorable project, SIOP is the one that comes to mind. "I helped in the early part of the project to get the different shipyards on the same page," Apuya said. "I don't just like to sit in my [physical] office but like to see how everything is interacting and how it all ties together." As an Industrial Engineer, Apuya emphasizes the importance of teamwork: "We have to be working together. That's what I like about what I do because you get to dip into different departments and areas of the shipyard and understand how they tie into everything else. A lot of the time, when I'm trying to help others, it's just really about learning to communicate with them."



Apuya's attention to detail and her desire to keep the lines of communication open are just a few of the things that stand out about her as an employee and an engineer. Doug Irwin, Code 100TO.22 Branch Supervisor, agrees that Apuya embodies the spirit of the shipyard's mission. "Donna is known for her caring spirit and is always concerned about those around her," he said. "She demonstrates the ideas of our command One Mission, and her sustained observable actions reflect our command team strategy."



Apuya’s drive to understand her surroundings and to excel at her job extends to her personal life and her role as a mother. "I want my children to understand that there is much more to the world than just what is here," she said. Her experiences in engineering have also led her to challenge herself and to advise her children to do the same. "I always tell [my children] to challenge themselves and to do their best," she said. “Don’t let others determine who you are or what you can do. As long as you study and work hard, you can achieve anything you put your mind to."



Apuya's background has significantly influenced her understanding of what it takes to thrive in different environments. It has solidified her desire to explore and learn about the shipyard and how everything is interconnected. "I generally know where everything is within the yard," she says. "I think you're better for [understanding how everything works together].

Reflecting on where her last four years have brought her, Apuya credits NNSY for her professional growth. "Much of my learning, education, and growth in my field has happened here," she said. "My advice to my fellow shipmates is that you should learn at least a little about the different codes and what part they play in the mission. I think that's something really important to take away from my time here at NNSY."