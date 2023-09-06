Alpha Co. Welcomes New Commander

Photo By Spc. Joshua Taeckens | Lt. Col. Michelle Martinez, the commander of Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion,...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Joshua Taeckens | Lt. Col. Michelle Martinez, the commander of Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, U.S. Army South, (left) passes the Alpha Company guidon to the incoming company commander, Capt. Analyn Torrez, during a change of command ceremony at Fort Sam Houston, Texas, August 31, 2023. The change of command ceremony is a tradition where the outgoing commander symbolically relinquishes command and authority by passing the organization’s colors to the officer presiding over the ceremony. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Joshua Taeckens, U.S. Army South) see less | View Image Page

FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas – Alpha Company, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion (HHBN), U.S. Army South conducted a change of command ceremony, here, August 31, 2023 to welcome Capt. Analyn Torrez Lopez as the new company commander.



“I would like to thank my friends, leaders, as well as the Civilians and Soldiers of HHBN for joining me today as I embark on this new chapter in my career,” said Torrez. “I am truly honored to serve and lead in this amazing organization.”



The outgoing company commander, Capt. Michael Fischer, commanded and guided the Soldiers of Alpha Company for the past 27 months, and thanked the HHBN leadership and his two company first sergeants for the guidance assistance and mentorship they provided during his command.



Fischer also wished success for Torres during her leadership position and asked her to take care of the Alpha Company Soldiers.



“Capt. Torres, while I am excited to move on a new chapter, I am also envious of you,” said Fischer. “You are going to be working with the best people that the Army has to offer, and I ask that you take your time to get to know them and support them through their hard times and cheer them on in their best times.”