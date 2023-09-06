Remains of Korean War Soldier to be buried in Dallas, Texas

FORT KNOX, Ky. – The remains of Army Sgt. Willie J. Baty, a Soldier killed during the Korean War, will be interred Sept. 15 at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery, Dallas, Texas. Tree of Life Funeral Directors, Fort Worth, Texas, will perform graveside services preceding the interment.



A native of Mexia, Texas, Baty was a member of L Company, 3rd Battalion, 24th Infantry Regiment, 25th Infantry Division. He was reported missing in action Sept. 14, 1950, at age 20, after his unit was forced to withdraw from the Masan area of the Pusan Perimeter, South Korea. Following the battle, his remains were not recovered, and there is no evidence he was ever a prisoner of war. The Army issued a presumptive finding of death of Dec. 31, 1953, and his remains were determined nonrecoverable Jan. 16, 1956.



In late 1950, a set remains designated as Unknown X-159 was recovered near Masan by the U.S. Army Quartermaster Corps. However, after extensive analysis by the Central Identification Unit-Kokura in Japan, Unknown X-159 was declared unidentifiable and buried in December 1950 at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, known as the Punchbowl, in Honolulu, with other Korean War unknowns.



In March 2019, Unknown X-159 was disinterred by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, as part of Phase One of the Korean War Disinterment Plan and sent to the DPAA laboratory at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, for analysis.



Baty was accounted for by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency Feb. 8, 2023, after his remains were identified using dental, anthropological, isotope and mitochondria DNA analysis.



His name is recorded on the Courts of the Missing at the Punchbowl, along with the others still missing from the Korean War. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.



More than 7,500 Americans remain unaccounted for from the Korean War.



For additional information about Sgt. Baty, go to: https://www.dpaa.mil/News-Stories/News-Releases/PressReleaseArticleView/Article/3512667/soldier-accounted-for-from-korean-war-baty-w/



To learn more about the Department of Defense’s mission to account for Americans who went missing while serving our country, visit the DPAA website at http://www.dpaa.mil, www.facebook.com/dodpaa, or call (703) 699-1420/1169.



Media interested in covering the funeral/interment, and/or obtaining more information, should contact the Army Casualty Office at (800) 892-2490 and/or Tree of Life Funeral Directors, (817) 451-5433.



