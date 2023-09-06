National Preparedness Month at NSA Souda Bay

Photo By Nicholas Tenorio | NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Sept. 6, 2023) In recognition of National...... read more read more Photo By Nicholas Tenorio | NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Sept. 6, 2023) In recognition of National Preparedness Month, Capt. Odin J. Klug, commanding officer, NSA Souda Bay, signs a proclamation confirming the installation’s commitment to emergency preparedness, Sept. 6, 2023. National Preparedness Month is observed each September to raise awareness about the importance of preparing for disasters and emergencies that could happen at any time. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Nicholas S. Tenorio) see less | View Image Page

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Sept. 6, 2023) Capt. Odin J. Klug, commanding officer, Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, signed a proclamation confirming the installation’s commitment to emergency preparedness in recognition of National Preparedness Month, Sept. 6, 2023.



“National Preparedness Month is our annual reminder of how important it is to prepare for disasters and emergencies,” said Klug. “Wildfires, earthquakes, flash floods, and other "acts of God": We are completely reactionary when these things happen. With that in mind, there are things we can do to take control in the event of an emergency.”



Klug referred to the designated theme of this year’s observance, “Take Control in 1, 2, 3”. Klug further advised Sailors and personnel to follow three steps for emergency preparedness: To make a plan, to compile an emergency kit, and to stay informed.



Members of NSA Souda Bay’s Emergency Operations Center are raising awareness for emergency preparedness during the month of September by making weekly appearances on NSA Souda Bay’s radio station and by setting up a pop-up information stand around the installation.



“It’s important for us to get out and speak with the Sailors about emergency preparedness,” said Eleni Skoulika, emergency dispatcher, NSA Souda Bay. “It’s a great way for us to provide guidance and resources to our Sailors and their families so that they can be prepared when disaster strikes.”



NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility.