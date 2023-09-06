GRF “Beach Det” at NSA Souda Bay

Photo By Nicholas Tenorio | NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Aug. 31, 2023) Logistics Specialist 2nd...... read more read more Photo By Nicholas Tenorio | NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Aug. 31, 2023) Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Dametri Allen, Supply Department of USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), loads cargo onto a C-2A Greyhound assigned to Detachment Two of the Fleet Logistics Support Squadron 40 destined for Gerald R. Ford, Aug. 31, 2023. With the support of Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay’s Air Cargo Services department and Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Sigonella, Site Souda Bay, Allen is operating as a member of a remotely-located logistics detachment of USS Gerald R. Ford, coordinating the shipment of materials, supplies, mail and personnel via carrier onboard delivery. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Nicholas S. Tenorio) see less | View Image Page

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Sept. 8, 2023) Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, Greece, hosted Sailors assigned to a remotely located logistics detachment of USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), in support of the ship’s forward operations in the Mediterranean Sea, Aug. 16 to Sept. 6, 2023.



“Our purpose is coordinating the transportation and movement of everything from supplies and parts, to anything else the ship might need,” said Logistics Specialist 1st Class Sebastian Martin, assigned to the Supply Department of Gerald R. Ford. “Our main job is to receive high-priority materials and move them to the next spot.”



Gerald R. Ford, the U.S. Navy’s newest and largest aircraft carrier, deployed from Naval Station Norfolk, Va. to the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations, May 2, 2023. Since arriving in theater, the ship and its associated carrier strike group have conducted joint and combined training, exercises, and operations to support maritime stability and security, and defense of U.S., Allied and Partner interests.



Remotely-located logistics detachments from forward operating ships, often referred to as “Beach Dets,” operate as staging locations for carrier onboard deliveries (CODs) of materials, supplies, mail and personnel. CODs are typically aircraft from Fleet Logistics Support Squadrons that provide dedicated airborne logistics support to underway aircraft carriers. The ability to base units and personnel in strategic locations like NSA Souda Bay enhances the Navy’s ability to keep forces on station and on mission.



“Team Souda is here to extend the reach of U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces,” said Cmdr. James Kotora, executive officer, NSA Souda Bay. “We’re home to an all-weather airfield and a deep-water pier facility, so we act as a vital supply line to friendly forces operating in the region.”



In conjunction with NSA Souda Bay, the Beach Det. was supported by Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Sigonella, Site Souda Bay.



"Our strategic geographic location in the middle of the Mediterranean Sea provides the ideal distribution hub for Fleet logistical support in the European theater,” said George Flowers, transportation officer, NAVSUP FLC Sigonella, Site Souda Bay. “When high priority items need to make it to a ship operating in the region, there is a good chance we are within that ship's reach—either pulling into our port or by COD."



NAVSUP FLC Sigonella, Site Souda Bay is a tenant command at NSA Souda Bay that provides logistics, business and support services to the Navy, Military Sealift Command, Joint and Allied Forces throughout Navy Region Europe Africa Central.



In support of Gerald R. Ford, NSA Souda Bay and NAVSUP Site Souda Bay transited 22,050 pounds of cargo, including 2,750 pounds of mail and 844 individual parts. This cargo was transited by 10 COD flights performed by Detachment Two of the Fleet Logistics Support (VRC) Squadron 40, homeported at Naval Station Norfolk, Va. and currently assigned to Gerald R. Ford.



“We fly the C-2A Greyhound, which has a range of roughly 1,000 miles, or four hours of flight time,” said Lt. Nikolas Fagen, a pilot assigned to VRC-40. “For the last few days, we’ve been delivering cargo and personnel back and forth between the ship and out here to lovely Souda Bay.”



The team effort required to make this mission a success, from the logistics specialists on the ground, to support staff onboard NSA Souda Bay and throughout theater, to the C-2A pilots and operations and planning personnel, imbues pride throughout the combined team.



“The Gerald R. Ford is the newest and biggest aircraft carrier of the Navy, and we are the most important part to get the supplies to them,” said Martin. “That’s why I feel pride and ownership to know that I’m one of the people who is helping to keep the carrier mission-ready.”



NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. For more information, visit us at www.cnic.navy.mil/SoudaBay or find us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/NSASoudaBay.