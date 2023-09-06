FCoE bids farewell to NCOA’s 29th Commandant

FORT SILL, Okla. (Sep. 7, 2023) — The Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill held a Relinquishment of Responsibility Ceremony Thursday, Sep. 7 to honor the departure of Command Sgt. Maj. Jean-Pierre Alcedo, the 29th FCoE Noncommissioned Officer Academy (FCoE NCOA) Commandant.



Alcedo will transition to the role of Command Sergeant Major of the United States Army Combat Readiness Center and Fort Novosel.



Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill Command Sgt Maj. Neil Sartain spoke highly of Command Sgt. Maj. Alcedo's contributions, saying, "Command Sgt. Maj. Acedo has without a doubt made a lasting impact on all of us here at Fort Sill overseeing the preparation of our talented junior enlisted leaders." He emphasized Alcedo's role in establishing the foundation of junior enlisted leadership for the future Army and his management of resources valued at over $100 million.



In his remarks, Alcedo expressed gratitude for his time at the Academy. "It has been an honor and a privilege to serve with you and you are responsible for the best NCO Academy in the world," he said. He went on to praise his team, emphasizing, "You will not find a group of NCOs that do more for an NCO Corps than our NCO Academy."



About Command Sgt. Maj. Jean-Pierre Alcedo



Alcedo began his military career at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, where he trained as a Cannon Crew Member. His extensive service includes assignments at Fort Bragg, North Carolina; Camp Casey, Korea; and Grafenwöhr, Germany. Alcedo has also deployed to Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, Iraq and Afghanistan. His military education encompasses a range of courses, including the United States Army Sergeants Major Academy. He holds a bachelor's degree from Excelsior College and is pursuing a master's degree at the University of Maryland University College.



The History of the USAFCoE Noncommissioned Officer Academy



Established on 5 February 1959, the Fort Sill Noncommissioned Officer Academy has undergone several evolutions in its mission and name. The Academy's objectives are to train NCOs to be trainers and leaders of Soldiers. Over the years, the Academy has adapted its courses to meet the changing needs of the Army, including the introduction of the Warrior Leader Course in 2005 and its subsequent renaming to the Basic Leader Course in 2016. Today, the Academy trains up to 2,900 NCOs annually across various courses.



To see more photos of the ceremony visit Fort Sill’s official Flickr page at https://www.flickr.com/photos/fortsillcannoneer/albums/72177720311024957/with/53170025492/

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.07.2023 Date Posted: 09.07.2023 14:42 Story ID: 452918 Location: FORT SILL, OK, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, FCoE bids farewell to NCOA’s 29th Commandant, by Christopher Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.