    Centaur Charge with LTC Benjamin Roark

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    08.25.2023

    Story by 1st Lt. Daniel Leisher 

    1st Battalion, 6th Field Artillery Regiment

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Benjamin Roark, commander of 1st Battalion, 6th Field Artillery Regiment, 41st Field Artillery Brigade, discusses exercise Centaur Charge at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Aug. 22, 2023. Centaur Charge tests the skills and abilities of Batteries & Platoons to process fire missions and react to different threats they could see on the battlefield. The Field exercise consisted of Table VII to XI tasks such as React to Contact, Emergency Fire Mission Processing, Survivability Movements, and React to CBRN attacks.

    This work, Centaur Charge with LTC Benjamin Roark, by 1LT Daniel Leisher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    V Corps
    USArmy
    41stFAB

