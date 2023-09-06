NNSY’s Think About It Training Helps Improve Shipyard Culture

Photo By Daniel DeAngelis | Erica Miranda, a Public Affairs Management Analyst with Norfolk Naval shipyard,...... read more read more Photo By Daniel DeAngelis | Erica Miranda, a Public Affairs Management Analyst with Norfolk Naval shipyard, facilitates a module during Think About It training. Originally developed by Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Immediate Maintenance Facility to support change and build a healthier shipyard, the curriculum was adapted for NNSY which began the first phase of rollouts in May 2023. see less | View Image Page

In 2020, Norfolk Naval Shipyard's (NNSY) Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DE&I) Director Tarane Parker was invited to attend a newly developed class at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Immediate Maintenance Facility (PSNS&IMF). In 2019, incidents at PSNS&IMF caused leadership to take a deeper look at their cultural climate and overall wellness. As a result, the curriculum for Think About It training was created to support change and build a healthier shipyard. As Parker sat through the course, he saw potential for the same kind of training at NNSY. With a few modifications and additions, he and his team presented the training to the DE&I Counsel for approval and in the fall of 2022, NNSY launched six pilot classes with the support of facilitators from PSNS&IMF. After a detailed review, the course was ready for the first phase of rollouts which started in May 2023.



"We’re currently working to get our supervisors through phase one and then we’ll be continuing with working level employees, which is our phase two. What we're trying to create is a cascading effect, so it's so important to get feedback because if the managers and leaders are buying into [the program], then it's easier to say, ’Hey, I think you all should attend this Think About It training and this is why.”



The curriculum is designed to engage 15-25 students for each session using a series of thought-provoking videos, scenarios, and leading questions, encouraging deeper conversations and active problem-solving among participants. The course introduces learners to the legal definitions of harassment and discrimination, what is protected, and what the law may not protect, and focuses on prevention and how to build a respectful and inclusive culture.



Asked why she was interested in the curriculum, Erica Miranda, Public Affairs Management Analyst and a facilitator for Think About It, said, "I don't mind the hard conversations that need to be had. A lot of this training is hard conversations that people shy away from. We need to discuss all these important topics and get in front of them because that's the only way we can continue to work together and have a successful shipyard."



Miranda, who has been working at NNSY for eight years, has had her share of difficult conversations. "I am open to perspectives," she stated. "I try to give people the benefit of the doubt when they are asking me questions; now, if it continues and I know you're being argumentative, I'll say, ‘thanks for your perspective, we'll just agree to disagree,’ and we'll move on to the next topic."



The Think About It curriculum requires people to look closely at their morals, biases, and beliefs and consider how those affect their daily interactions with the people around them. Looking toward the future, Parker said, "What I want the shipyard to look like based on this training is a more inclusive environment, one more open to a thought process approach.. One that has all of us embracing our differences - just because you're in the LGBTQ+ community, for example, doesn't mean I should treat you differently. I should be able to engage with an employee who doesn't believe in certain things that I believe in and still have a successful, prosperous relationship at work."



The importance of the Think About It course and what it teaches employees across the shipyard circles back to NNSY’s effort to build a better, more inclusive environment as part of building a better culture. "At the end of the day, we understand the mission," said Parker. "[The mission] is to deliver these ships on time for national security purposes so that we can sleep better at night. However, we need to understand that there is a people element that is involved in that, and how we treat people directly affects our bottom line - our mission. People need to be able to bring themselves to work 100 percent and give 100 percent effort. We need to be aware of how we're treating our folks so we can get to that mission."



For more information about the Think About It course, contact the DE&I Department at tarane.j.parker.civ@us.navy.mil or craig.r.fieldings.civ@us.navy.mil. For more information about how you and your team can sign up for future classes, reach out to your training coordinator for further details.