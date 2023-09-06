New chaplain team takes over at Osan

OSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea – Six new chaplains joined the 51st Fighter Wing Chaplain Corps to fulfill an essential role in providing spiritual support, religious services, and guidance to Airmen and leaders of all faiths at Osan.



“Our current team has a lot of training above and beyond what’s required to step into the Chaplain Corps,“ said Capt. Mark Bradshaw, 51st FW chaplain. “Some of us have doctorates, counseling degrees, hospital chaplaincy training and various life experience that is really impactful to not just listen to Airmen, but to connect with them to help them process life itself.”



Chaplains also help Airmen develop and nurture a strong sense of purpose, values, and identity, which can contribute to their resilience. They provide guidance on moral and ethical decision-making, helping people to navigate challenging situations while staying true to their core values.



“When it comes to developing leaders, it’s our role, just like any other agency, to advise leadership but in the case of the Chaplain Corps we provide that ethical and moral perspective,” said Bradshaw.



Counseling services and unit engagement senses the pulse of different units and covers everyday topics such as stress management, mental health, and maintaining work-life balance thanks to the support of religious affairs Airmen.



“My favorite part about unit engagement is meeting all of the different Airmen and leaders and learning about their jobs,” said Senior Airman Jasmine Blount, 51st FW religious affairs Airman. “Understanding the people we’re taking care of and the diverse cultures around Osan helps me learn how to do my job better.”



Chaplains develop Airmen and family resiliency by defending the first amendment: freedom of religion. They provide a safe, non-judgmental and confidential space to discuss personal challenges, stressors, or difficulties they may be facing during various points in life.



“I think so often, people need to have that moment of somebody who sees them, listens to them, challenges them, but also helps them to realize that they may have been settling and that they have so much more potential,” said Bradshaw.



“We want to play the role as a catalyst in people's lives and bring them from what their current circumstances are to who they can be, and, the future that they think is waiting for them,” he concluded.

