Remains of World War II Soldier, Ford City, Pennsylvania, native, to be buried in Arlington National Cemetery

FORT KNOX, Ky. – The remains of U.S. Army Air Forces 1st Lt. William B. Montgomery, killed during World War II, will be interred Sept. 13 at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia. Everly-Wheatley Funerals and Cremation, Alexandria, Virginia, will perform graveside services preceding the interment.



A native of Ford City, Pennsylvania, Montgomery was assigned to the 844th Bombardment Squadron, 489th Bombardment Group (Heavy), Eighth Air Force. He was piloting a B-24H Liberator when it was struck by enemy anti-aircraft fire June 22, 1944, during a bombing raid on a German airfield in Saint-Cyr-l’École, near Versailles, France.



Despite the damage to the plane, Montgomery continued flying the aircraft until it was over the English coast, where he ordered his crew to bail out. Seven of the airmen parachuted safely – but the other three crew members, including Montgomery, were still on board when bomber crashed into a farm in West Sussex, England. He was 24 years old.



In November 1947, investigators with the American Graves Registration Command searched the area of the crash site, but did not find the remains of any other crewmembers. Montgomery was declared non-recoverable May 10, 1950.



A recovery mission conducted at the crash site in June 2021 by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency found possible human remains and material evidence, which were sent to a DPAA laboratory for analysis. Montgomery was accounted for by the DPAA Jan. 10, 2023, after his remains were identified using material evidence as well as anthropological and mitochondrial DNA analysis.



Montgomery’s name is recorded on the Wall of the Missing at Cambridge American Cemetery, an American Battle Monuments Commission site in Cambridge, United Kingdon, along with others still missing from WWII. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.



For additional information about 1st Lt. Montgomery, go to: https://www.dpaa.mil/News-Stories/News-Releases/PressReleaseArticleView/Article/3326915/pilot-accounted-for-from-world-war-ii-montgomery-w/



To learn more about the Department of Defense’s mission to account for Americans who went missing while serving our country, visit the DPAA website at www.dpaa.mil, www.facebook.com/dodpaa, or call (703) 699-1420/1169.



Media interested in covering and/or obtaining more information about the funeral and interment should contact the Army Casualty Office at (800) 892-2490 and/or Everly-Wheatley Funerals and Cremation, (703) 998-9200.





