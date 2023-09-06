Remains of World War II Soldier, Vancouver Washington, native, to be buried in Yakima, Washington

FORT KNOX, Ky. – The remains of Capt. Donald H. Froemke, a Soldier killed during World War II, will be interred Sept. 9 at Tahoma Cemetery, Yakima, Washington. Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Ellensburg, Washington, will perform graveside services preceding the interment.



A native of Vancouver, Washington, Froemke was assigned to Company B, 326th Airborne Engineer Battalion, 101st Airborne Division. He was reported killed in action Oct. 5, 1944, during Operation MARKET GARDEN after his unit was attacked by German forces near Opheusden, The Netherlands. Because of the fighting, his body was not recovered. He was 33 years old.



Froemke was accounted for by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency Aug. 24, 2022.



To learn more about the Department of Defense’s mission to account for Americans who went missing while serving our country, visit the DPAA website at www.dpaa.mil, www.facebook.com/dodpaa, or call 703-699-1420/1169.



Media interested in covering and/or obtaining more information about the funeral and interment should contact the Army Casualty Office at 800-892-2490 and/or Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, 509-925-2902.





