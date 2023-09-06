Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Remains of World War II Soldier, Vancouver Washington, native, to be buried in Yakima, Washington

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    09.06.2023

    Story by Fonda Bock 

    U.S. Army Human Resources Command

    FORT KNOX, Ky. – The remains of Capt. Donald H. Froemke, a Soldier killed during World War II, will be interred Sept. 9 at Tahoma Cemetery, Yakima, Washington. Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Ellensburg, Washington, will perform graveside services preceding the interment.

    A native of Vancouver, Washington, Froemke was assigned to Company B, 326th Airborne Engineer Battalion, 101st Airborne Division. He was reported killed in action Oct. 5, 1944, during Operation MARKET GARDEN after his unit was attacked by German forces near Opheusden, The Netherlands. Because of the fighting, his body was not recovered. He was 33 years old.

    Froemke was accounted for by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency Aug. 24, 2022.

    To learn more about the Department of Defense’s mission to account for Americans who went missing while serving our country, visit the DPAA website at www.dpaa.mil, www.facebook.com/dodpaa, or call 703-699-1420/1169.

    Media interested in covering and/or obtaining more information about the funeral and interment should contact the Army Casualty Office at 800-892-2490 and/or Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, 509-925-2902.


    -30-

