Burial of remains of Korean War Soldier to be buried in Annville, Pennsylvania rescheduled

FORT KNOX, Ky. – The interment of the remains of Army Cpl. Francis James Jury, a Soldier killed during the Korean War, has been rescheduled from Sept. 6 to Oct. 11 at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery Annville, Pennsylvania. Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory, Jonestown, Pennsylvania, will perform graveside services preceding the interment.



A native of Clearfield, Pennsylvania, Jury was a member of Heavy Mortar Company, 32nd Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division. He was reported missing in action Dec. 2, 1950, at age 23, during battle with enemy forces near the Chosin Reservoir, North Korea. Following the battle, his remains could not be recovered, and there is no evidence that he was ever a prisoner of war.



Almost 70 years later, Jury’s remains were turned over by North Korea July 27, 2018. He was accounted for by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency Feb. 10, 2022, after his remains were identified using circumstantial evidence as well as anthropological and Y chromosome DNA analysis.



His name is recorded on the American Battle Monuments Commission’s Courts of the Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific along with the others still missing from the Korean War. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.



More than 7,500 Americans remain unaccounted for from the Korean War.



For additional information about Cpl. Jury, go to: https://www.dpaa.mil/News-Stories/News-Releases/PressReleaseArticleView/Article/2936935/soldier-accounted-for-from-korean-war-jury-f/



To learn more about the Department of Defense’s mission to account for Americans who went missing while serving our country, visit the DPAA website at http://www.dpaa.mil, www.facebook.com/dodpaa, or call (703) 699-1420/1169.



Media interested in covering the funeral/interment, and/or obtaining more information, should contact the Army Casualty Office at (800) 892-2490 and/or Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory, (717) 865-5215.





