Controlling the Skies

Amidst the vast expanses of the open ocean, the world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) stands as a testament to human engineering and naval prowess.

Situated deep within the skin of the ship, a dimly lit room filled with advanced radar systems and cutting-edge communication technologies Chief Air Traffic Controller Mcclellan stands watch over air traffic controllers that manage the flow of airspace around the ship.

“To answer the question that people usually ask is that air traffic control is pretty stressful, yes there’s stress to it,” said Mcclellan. “However, I consider it healthy stress, the stress of paying attention and staying focused at all times from the moment the aircraft is up in the sky to when they’re back on deck.”

An average day for an air traffic controller begins with them briefing their operations for the day’s events, reviewing weather conditions, flight schedules, and any other potential challenges that may arise. The ever-changing conditions at sea make each day unique in this dynamic environment. With more than over 20 years of combined of experience throughout the division ensures the team remains calm under pressure and adapts swiftly to any situation that may arise.

“The main rule for us getting these guys back on deck is to do it in the most safe, orderly, and expeditious way,” said Air Traffic Controller 1st Class Rhett James.

When asked about the hardest and most stressful part of their job the consensus isn’t issuing directions, but training new controllers to do that.

“Once you qualify, then you have to train other people, you’re in the shoes of the people who trained you and now you have to train new people,” said James. “In a sense, you have to watch them work while you have to work at the same time.”

As the sun sets, the never-ending cycle of launching and recovering aircraft in the unpredictable skies above the open ocean never ends. Carrier Air Traffic Control Center (CATCC) is operating and providing radar, navigational, and advisory services until the moment the wheels on the aircraft land on the deck.

Each day, the Sailors in CATCC are ready to face new challenges and guide the skies once more on the mighty Gerald R. Ford.

The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group (GRFCSG) is conducting a scheduled deployment in the Atlantic Ocean in support of interoperability and maritime security. The GRFCSG provides an inherently flexible naval force capable of deploying across combatant commands to meet emerging missions, deter potential adversaries, reassure allies and partners, enhance security and guarantee the free flow of global commerce. In total, the GRFCSG is deployed with more than 6,000 Sailors across all platforms ready to respond globally to combatant commander tasking.

Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy’s newest and most advanced aircraft carrier. As the first-in-class ship of Ford-class aircraft carriers, CVN 78 represents a generational leap in the U.S. Navy’s capacity to project power on a global scale. Ford-class aircraft carriers introduce 23 new technologies, including Electromagnetic Aircraft Launching System, Advanced Arresting Gear and Advanced Weapons Elevators. The new systems incorporated onto Ford-class ships are designed to deliver greater lethality, survivability and joint interoperability with a 20% smaller crew than a Nimitz-class carrier, paving the way forward for naval aviation.

