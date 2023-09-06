IWTC San Diego Sailors Volunteer During August to Support Women’s Equality Day

Courtesy Photo | Leadership from Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) San Diego gathered to...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Leadership from Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) San Diego gathered to deliver the donations that had been gathered by their command throughout the month to My Girlfriend’s Closet coordinators. IWTC San Diego, as part of the Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT), provides a continuum of training to Navy and joint service personnel at sites across the Pacific that prepares them to conduct information warfare across the full spectrum of military operations. see less | View Image Page

SAN DIEGO – Sailors assigned to Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) San Diego participated in a community service event throughout the month of August in celebration of Women’s Equity Day on Aug. 26, 2023.



The volunteer event was organized with My Girlfriend’s Closet, a nonprofit organization run by a mother-daughter board of directors, localized in San Diego, Calif., that collects quality, gently used clothing, shoes, and accessories for distribution to economically disadvantaged, fostered, and homeless teenage girls and young women.



“I am so impressed with the donations and participation from our Sailors and Civilians for this event,” said Lt. Cdr. Michael Millar, executive officer, IWTC San Diego. “Our folks have big hearts and are always willing and ready to serve as ambassadors to the community; they’re always up for a challenge.”



Multi-Cultural Heritage committee coordinator and sponsor for the event, Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Randy Wright said, "Collaborating with organizations like My Girlfriend’s Closet is vital because it allows us to pool our efforts and resources, magnifying our collective impact on critical causes. Donating to charities is a meaningful way to contribute to the betterment of society, ensuring that vital initiatives receive the support they need to thrive and make a difference.”



Throughout the year, My Girlfriend’s Closet organizes donation events at local schools, sororities, community organizations, corporations, and retail stores. They then set up a clothing giveaway venue resembling a high-end fashion boutique. Items are carefully displayed by size and category on rounders and racks, creating an inviting setting where the young women can “shop” with pride.



During the month of August, IWTC San Diego collected new and used clothing for the charity and delivered donations at the conclusion of the event.



According to My Girlfriend’s Closet staff, organizational efforts and outreach like those provided by IWTC San Diego are crucial to the success of their programs.



"It is great to be able to work with the military community in San Diego as they already provide great leadership and have a large reaching network that can help us expand our outreach at the same time,” said Stacey Szot, the distribution coordinator for My Girlfriend’s Closet.



IWTC San Diego, as part of the Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT), provides a continuum of training to Navy and joint service personnel at sites across the Pacific that prepares them to conduct information warfare across the full spectrum of military operations.



With four schoolhouse commands, a detachment, and training sites throughout the United States and Japan, CIWT trains approximately 26,000 students every year, delivering trained information warfare professionals to the Navy and joint services. CIWT also offers more than 200 courses for cryptologic technicians, intelligence specialists, information systems technicians, electronics technicians, and officers in the information warfare community.