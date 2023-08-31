PACIFIC PARTNERSHIP 2023 ARRIVES IN MALAYSIA

KUANTAN, Malaysia – Pacific Partnership 2023 has arrived in Kuantan, Malaysia to conduct the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific, Sept. 6.



Returning to Malaysia since 2019’s visit to Kuching, Sarawak, Pacific Partnership enables participants to work together to enhance disaster response capabilities and foster new and enduring friendships in Malaysia.



At the invitation of Malaysia, Pacific Partnership’s mission is to conduct tailored humanitarian and civic preparedness activities in areas such as engineering, disaster response, public health, and Philippine outreach events. This year’s mission, featuring nearly 1500 personnel, was a joint effort on behalf of Australia, Canada, Chile, Japan, Republic of Korea, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and the United States.



“Pacific Partnership‘s mission exemplifies the true spirit of the word partnership", said Royal Navy Captain Joseph Dransfield, deputy mission commander. “As we start our mission here in Malaysia, we are excited at the prospect of the great things our multi-national teams can achieve while working side-by-side with our Malaysian counterparts."



While in Kuantan, Pacific Partnership 2023 will provide tailored medical care focusing on subject-matter exchanges and community education; constructing and reconstruction of multiple schoolhouses and knowledge exchanges with exercises covering disaster response and humanitarian assistance. Additionally, the U.S. Pacific Fleet Band will perform in a variety of community engagements.



“Pacific Partnership expands the collective capacity to respond to disasters and other humanitarian situations that can have regional and global impacts,” said U.S. Navy Capt. Claudine Caluori, mission commander. “Our mission in Malaysia ultimately benefits the security and prosperity for all Indo-Pacific nations, including the United States.”



As part of PP23, the mission team will conduct missions throughout Southeast Asia and the South Pacific Islands.



For more information about Pacific Partnership visit www.facebook.com/pacificpartnership, www.instagram.com/pacific_partnership/ or https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/C-LGWP. Pacific Partnership public affairs can be reached via email at publicaffairs.pp23@gmail.com.

