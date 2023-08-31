Kendall Recreation Area Boat Ramp set to reopen

Courtesy Photo | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District announces that construction at...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District announces that construction at Kendall Campground and Day Use Area, including its boat ramp and roadway along the riverside campground, is nearing completion. These areas are expected to re-open by the end of September 2023. (USACE Photo by Codey Hensley) see less | View Image Page

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Sept. 5, 2023) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District announces construction at Kendall Campground and Day Use Area, including its boat ramp and roadway along the riverside campground, is nearing completion. These areas are expected to re-open by the end of September 2023.



Bluegrass Contracting, a veteran-owned small business located in Lexington, Kentucky, is the contractor for the project. Repairs were needed to rehabilitate flood damage sustained in February 2019. The work included erosion control installations, rock deliveries, and heavy equipment operation in three separate areas along the shoreline.



During the remainder of the closure, boaters are encouraged to use an alternate boat launch ramp that is available just downstream of Wolf Creek Dam on the Cumberland River at the end of Ray Mann Road.



Once construction is completed and the ramp area is re-opened, a second phase of work will begin on the bank further downstream, adjacent to sections of the roadway. Certain campsites and sections of roadway may be closed during this time.



“It is great to see our federal partner near the finish line of phase one for the ‘Emergency Relief for Federally Owned Roads’ repairs of the Kendall Recreation Area. The boat ramp will be open within a month, and the contractor will begin work on stabilizing the river shoreline of the campground soon,” said Jonathan Friedman, resource manager of Lake Cumberland and Laurel River Lake.



For additional information, please contact the Lake Cumberland Natural Resource Management Office at 606-679-6337 and follow Lake Cumberland on Facebook at www.facebook.com/LakeCumberland. The public can obtain news, updates and information from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District on the district’s website at www.lrn.usace.army.mil, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/nashvillecorps and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/nashvillecorps. Follow us on LinkedIn for the latest Nashville District employment and contracting opportunities at https://www.linkedin.com/company/u-s-army-corps-of-engineers-nashville-district.