    The Wardroom Podcast with PEO SSN

    UNITED STATES

    09.05.2023

    Story by Cmdr. Kyle Miller 

    Engineering Duty Officer School

    The Wardroom Podcast interview with RDML Jon Rucker, PEO SSN. Topics covered include:
    1. Team Submarine Organization
    2. Industrial Base Capacity and Navy Shipbuilding Plan
    3. Strategic Outsourcing
    4. Advice for 1460's
    5. Book Recommendations

