    Benjamin Harrison Presidential Wreath Laying Ceremony

    INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2023

    Story by Kaleen Holliday 

    88th Readiness Division

    Each year, a ceremony honoring the life of President Benjamin Harrison is held at the Crown Hill Cemetery in Indianapolis, Indiana. The U.S. Army Reserve's 88th Readiness Division Soldiers support this event, honoring the 23rd President's service to his country. On August 19, 2023, Brig. Gen. Todd Erskine, commanding general of the 310 Sustainment Command, spoke honoring President Harrison and presented the wreath on behalf of the current president.

    Chaplain (Maj.) Daniel Hamman, 302nd Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, supported with an opening invocation and Spc. Mindy Strahl, bugler with the 338th Army Band, concluded the ceremony by playing taps.

    The 88th Readiness Division supports multiple presidential wreath laying ceremonies, on behalf of the Office of the President of the United States.

    The 88th Readiness Division covers 19 states, from the Ohio River valley to the Pacific Northwest and provides services and base operations support to more than 53,000 Reserve Soldiers.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2023
    Location: INDIANAPOLIS, IN, US 
    TAGS

    U.S. Army Reserve
    338th Army Band
    302nd Maneuver Enhancement Brigade
    310 Sustainment Command
    19th U.S. Regular Infantry Honor Guard
    Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site

