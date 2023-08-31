Gaining Altitude: September 2023 Promotions

The 908th Airlift Wing congratulates the following members who promoted recently.
To Airman:
Trenae M. Wells
To Senior Airman:
Thomas R. Robinson
To Staff Sgt.:
Keasia A. Dowdell
Amorri L. Jackson
Bryce A. Mayer
Kenneth A. Ricks
To Tech. Sgt.:
Jesse P. Liethen
Shervanare S. Scott
Trent W. Steege
To Master Sgt.:
Jason E. Gessler
Llyodstone L. Jacobs
