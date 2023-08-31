Supply Readiness and Resiliency Sprint targets operational efficiency, mission readiness

Photo By Zion Dillahunt | Attendees discuss supply chain challenges prior to the start of the AFMC Supply...... read more read more Photo By Zion Dillahunt | Attendees discuss supply chain challenges prior to the start of the AFMC Supply Readiness and Resiliency Sprint (SRRS) at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Aug. 18. The SRRS was an opportunity for subject matter experts from across the command to identify ways to improve the availability of parts through examination of policy, supply chain, data and information technology, and resourcing. AFMC plays a key role in delivering the capabilities Air Force operational commands need to execute missions. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Zion Dillahunt) see less | View Image Page

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio -- More than 90 subject matter experts from across the command convened at Air Force Materiel Command Headquarters, Aug. 16-18, to collaborate on potential solutions to improve the supply chain readiness rate across the enterprise.



Gen. Duke Z. Richardson, AFMC Commander, tasked subject matter experts across the command to examine supply rate barriers and find new ways to improve current supply rates. The result was a cross-functional Supply Readiness and Resiliency Sprint, aiming to drive operational efficiency and ultimately availability for reparable and consumable parts for sustainment.



“We owe this to the warfighter as we return to a warfighting culture that embraces the challenge of being innovative and challenging in the face of uncomfortable truths,” said Terri Huber, Chief of Business Operations, AFMC. “This will not be a one-fix response but will involve short-term, mid-term, and long-term initiatives driving towards collaborative goals.”



A sprint is a short-term event that brings a cross-funtional team together to focus on addressing a specific problem or issue within a defined time frame. Sprints force teams to focus on a specific problem and drive decision-making, ultimately forcing them to act on an issue. A sprint places a problem in focus so it can progress to resolution.



During the AFMC SRRS, subject matter experts collectively pitched solutions that addressed policy, supply chain processes, data and information technology, and resourcing for leadership to explore further.



The goal of the SRRS was to exemplify a unified commitment across the command to the warfighter and enhance AFMC’s ability to sustain war-winning capabilities.



The SRSS was facilitated by the AFMC Commander’s Accelerated Initiatives office, with support from Air Force Tesseract and the Secretary of the Air Force Business Transformation office. Each of these organizations work to support Airmen-driven innovation and process change across the enterprise.



In addition to Richardson, leaders on the SRRS panel included Lorna B. Estep, AFMC Executive Director; Dr. Lyndon K. McKown, AFMC Deputy Director of Logistics, Civil Engineering, Force Protection and Nuclear Integration; and Brig. Gen. Mark V. Slominski, AFMC Mobilization Assistant to the Commander.



AFMC leadership is in the process of reviewing the SRSS recommendations for implementation. Ultimately, the event provided a baseline set of solutions for improving AFMC support to the warfighter.