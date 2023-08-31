SECURE platform enhances security enterprise capabilities

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio -- A new tool aims to streamline operations, reduce data isolation and redundancy, and optimize resource usage across the security enterprise.



The Security Enterprise Communication and User Reporting Environment (SECURE) consolidates security-related information and data from multiple systems and users into a single platform, enabling security professionals to attain an enterprise risk picture more efficiently and stay ahead of adversaries.



“Within our security community, we have different mission areas that we each support, and the data is generally not shared between them. These sub-communities each have their own processes, though much of the data collected is common among all,” said Lucas Wellman, Information Protection team, Air Force Materiel Command. “This tool captures the requirement and connects the communities, ultimately resulting in a more holistic mission risk picture for professionals across the enterprise.”



SECURE is the first Total Air Force digital security enterprise system. Built by the Air Force Research Laboratory and championed by AFMC, the platform includes a suite of tools for security process reporting, with the ability to build customized workflows and analytic reports.



“Security is always a top priority, but the research, development, and funding of new security tools is not always a top priority. I wanted to develop a tool that was specifically designed and created alongside the actual users,” said Enoch May, Strategic Advisor, Integration and Operations at the Air Force Research Laboratory, and a key contributor to the SECURE platform development. “The goal was to be able to empower the security professionals to be able to provide leadership with recommendations based on actual data trends.”



A key aspect of SECURE is the ability for users at all levels to input data into the system, which rapidly integrates information to generate an enterprise sight picture.



“We collect and have so many data points and useful information within the collective security community, but it often remains at the local level for action. This tool helps make the information widely accessible and actionable. It also greatly reduces the task time, alleviates inconsistencies in data and format, and helps us provide greater value to our customers,” said Wellman.



Piloted at United States Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa, the initial release of SECURE’s foreign travel and foreign contact monitoring module provided the ability to accurately track the data required to meet reporting requirements for employees with security clearances. SECURE eliminated manual data entry processes, consolidated the data into one system, and ensured compliance with Security Agent Directive 3 – Reporting Requirements for Personnel with Access to Classified Information or Who Hold a Sensitive Position.



“Using SECURE allows USAFE-AFAFRICA to accurately track foreign travel and foreign contacts to meet reporting requirements that otherwise would be unmanageable due to the amount of travel reporting by personnel in our region. The manual process is cumbersome and time-consuming. With SECURE, once a profile is built in the system, the process is seamless,” said Joel Alaimo, Director, Information Protection, USAFE-AFARICA Headquarters.



AFMC is currently deploying SECURE to manage foreign travel and foreign contact reporting across the major command.



The Risk Identification and Security Countermeasure (RISC) module is also in the final stages of deployment, with the goal of augmenting science and technology information protection through greater awareness of research partnerships to mitigate technology compromise on a global scale.



Two additional SECURE modules will begin pilot testing in early 2024.



A Security Classification Management module will enable accurate and consistent classification levels and support classification management across the life cycle. SECURE will automate the development of the Security Classification Guide and help identify inconsistencies in common classification areas to ensure information is not over or under-classified.



The Security Incident Management module will help report and manage security incidents. SECURE will review loss and trends across a portfolio and help security professionals better understand what technology, systems or capabilities are compromised, generating decision data to support tailored countermeasures.



“SECURE remains at the forefront of security digital innovation, continually adapting to new challenges and refining its capabilities. As a grassroots idea within the security community, it quickly gained traction and support as a necessity in today's ever-evolving security and threat landscape,” said Wellman. “As the tool continues to evolve, the community remains committed to its ongoing enhancement and the collective goal of a safer digital landscape.”



For additional information about SECURE and the planned roll-out, contact Lucas Wellman, AFMC Enterprise Security at lucas.wellman@us.af.mil.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.05.2023 Date Posted: 09.05.2023 12:26 Story ID: 452754 Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SECURE platform enhances security enterprise capabilities, by Marisa Alia-Novobilski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.