Let Your Voice Be Heard: DEOCS Launches Sept. 5 at Norfolk Naval Shipyard

Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) workforce members will have a chance to share their experiences and feedback as employees of America’s Shipyard with the launch of the Defense Organizational Climate Survey (DEOCS) Sept. 5 through 26. This confidential survey allows participants to share their views on the organizational climate of the shipyard, focusing on topics such as equal opportunity, safety and sexual assault response and prevention.



“With our continued efforts to building a better culture here at NNSY, the DEOCS is an essential tool to help us gauge how we’re doing as we progress forward,” said Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (Code 1103) Director Tarane Parker. The survey assesses 19 protective and risk factors that can affect an organization’s climate and ability to achieve its mission. Parker continued, “It helps us identify what we need to go work on as a command. That valuable insight from our team helps us find the areas for improvement so we can work to make the positive change necessary to ensure our people feel seen and cared for every day.”



The survey, completed annually, is required to be administered to the workforce within a 120-day window after a change of command. Due to Defense Equal Opportunity Management Institute’s (DEOMI) recent policy, the DEOCS will only be conducted electronically, with links to the survey and the departmental access codes provided to the workforce by each department’s DEOCS point of contact. Those with regular computer access will be able to access the survey anytime during its duration with their departmental access code. Kiosks will be set up with laptops for those without regular computer access and their location will be announced prior to the official launch date of the survey.



DEOCS is completely confidential and results will be available soon following its completion date, allowing teams to conduct focus groups and determine the next step forward in the process for change. “The results will tell us what our strengths and weaknesses are,” said Parker. “Then we will use the focus groups to help validate the data to ensure we’re targeting those critical areas. We’ve seen success in the past from DEOCS, including seeing more leadership engagements with their people, and more opportunities for rewarding great work being done by the workforce. There’s always work to be done, but I can say that we are making a difference together.”



Employees are highly encouraged to participate in order to provide the shipyard with a thorough assessment of the issues that need to be addressed. With DEOCS, they have the power to provide feedback to leadership that can help shape the path forward. Parker added, “Be the change that you want to see – you have a valuable voice in our progress so if there’s something on your heart, reveal it so we can go work on it. Taking just a few moments of your day to complete this survey can help propel us forward into a brighter tomorrow."

