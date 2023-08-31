Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2023 ARBSC Day 0

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    09.02.2023

    Story by Pfc. Joseph Honce 

    220th Public Affairs Detachment

    Army Reserve Soldiers in-process at Fort McCoy Wisconsin, September 2, 2023. 2023 BSC is an annual competition that brings together the best Soldiers and squads from across the U.S. Army Reserve to earn the title of “Best Warrior” and “Best Squad” among their peers. Competitors are evaluated on their individual and collective ability to adapt to and overcome challenging scenarios and battle-focus events that test their technical and tactical abilities under stress and extreme fatigue.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 09.02.2023
    Date Posted: 09.02.2023 19:13
    Story ID: 452698
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2023 ARBSC Day 0, by PFC Joseph Honce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Fort McCoy

    TAGS

    23ARBSC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT