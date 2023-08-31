NAVFAC Atlantic Awards $249M Multiple-Award Contract for Design and Engineering Services for Medical Treatment Facilities Design Projects

The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) has awarded a multiple-award contract to three firms for Design and Engineering Services for Medical Treatment Facilities Design Projects, primarily focusing on Sustainment, Restoration, and Modernization (SRM) but may include Military Construction (MILCON). The contract, with a maximum value of $249 million, is set to be completed by September 2028.



The contract recipients are:

1. AECOM-SmithGroup Roanoke, Virginia.

2. Rogers, Lovelock & Fritz, Inc., Orlando, Florida.

3. Sherlock, Smith & Adams, Inc., Montgomery, Alabama.



"The contractors were determined to be the most highly qualified firms to perform the required services in accordance with 40 USC Chapter 11, Selection of Architects and Engineers," said Jennifer McDonald, Division Director, Acquisition Operations, NAVFAC Atlantic. "Thirteen proposals were received and evaluated, and three contractors were selected as offering the best value to the Government."



This multiple-award, firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract encompasses a wide range of architectural and engineering services for medical projects. These projects include facilities falling under the 500 series category as defined by UFC 2-000-05N, "Facility Planning Criteria for Navy/Marine Corps Shore Installations." Such facilities may include hospitals, dental clinics, medical clinics, veterinary clinics, laboratories, and more.



Work under this contract will be executed across the global operations area of the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, providing support to medical facilities worldwide.



The contract's maximum value of $249 million, inclusive of the base period and four option years, is aimed at enhancing the capacity and capabilities of medical treatment facilities in various locations. Options are for time only and do not adjust the maximum contract amount.



Fiscal year 2023 Operations and Maintenance (O&M) funds amounting to $30,000 will be allocated upon contract award, with these funds set to expire at the close of the current fiscal year.



This contract was competitively procured through the sam.gov website and garnered significant interest, with 13 offers submitted. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Atlantic, based in Norfolk, Virginia, served as the contracting activity.



The award of this contract signifies a significant step toward improving and modernizing medical treatment facilities, supporting the mission of the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.01.2023 Date Posted: 09.01.2023 14:51 Story ID: 452678 Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 14 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAVFAC Atlantic Awards $249M Multiple-Award Contract for Design and Engineering Services for Medical Treatment Facilities Design Projects, by Michael Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.