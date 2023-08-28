Humphreys fitness centers extend hours of operation

CAMP HUMPHREYS, Republic of Korea – Starting Sept. 3, 2023, the Zoeckler and Sitman Physical Fitness Center will extend hours of operation.



With the return of more staffed hours, patrons should see a positive impact on fitness center operations throughout the garrison, stated Raina B. Goodlow, Chief of Sports, Fitness and Aquatics (SFA) at U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys.



The extended hours will shift Zoeckler Fitness Center’s closing time from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Friday, while remaining open on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sitman Physical Fitness Center will also change their closing time to 9 p.m. on Friday, while remaining open on Sundays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.



“With more staff, we can provide more services such as fitness classes and martial arts,” said Goodlow. “Starting Sept. 4, 2023, the rock wall at Zoeckler Fitness Center will open for general use, though patrons will need to attend an orientation before use. I’m glad that we can provide these programs that the community has been wanting for some time now.”



During unstaffed hours, patrons can still access the fitness centers if they have registered into the 24-Hour Access program, which allows access into the facility by scanning their common access card at the entrance, stated Goodlow. Plans are underway to convert Turner Fitness Center into a 24-Hour Access facility as well.



“The 24-hour access program greatly improves readiness and morale directly, especially the Sitman Physical Fitness Center with its proximity to the rotational unit barracks,” said Goodlow. “A Soldier that wakes up at 2 a.m. or coming off duty now has the option to work out early before the rush.”



The Collier Community Fitness Center will see a shift in operations as well, as the mandated weekly three-hour closure for deep cleaning at each facility disappears noted Goodlow. All four fitness centers at U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys are managed by the SFA Program under the Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.01.2023 Date Posted: 08.31.2023 22:48 Story ID: 452623 Location: PYEONGTAEK, 41, KR Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Humphreys fitness centers extend hours of operation, by Richard Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.