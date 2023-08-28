BOS-I provides full-spectrum support for UFS ‘23 participants

OSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea – Ulchi Freedom Shield ‘23, one of the largest military training events in the Indo-Pacific region, brings Airmen from across the globe to facilitate, manage and participate in the Seventh Air Force’s portion of the exercise at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 21 – 31, 2023.



To ensure the training participants were ready to execute the mission, multiple teams came together to meet the challenges generated by hundreds of extra personnel. The Base Operating Support-Integrator team, themselves only temporarily assigned to Osan for UFS ‘23, led the initiative to stand-up logistical support in less than a week’s time.



The BOS-I team, made up of five career fields including: services, ground transportation, personnel, a first sergeant and a force support squadron officer, arrived on Osan AB by July 31. They were tasked with preparing “Rush Park,” a temporary accommodation facility designed to house a large influx of personnel before their arrival Aug. 11.



The team got to work Aug. 1 and began building tents, setting up cots and cleaning the facilities. Additionally, The BOS-I team acquired internet access, arranged transportation from the airport to the installation, and stood-up a full-range support staff for the exercise participants.



“In a short period of time, they accomplished something that seemed impossible on day one,” said U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Aaron Peacock, BOS-I team Rush Park “mayor.” “They managed to turn this park with empty tents and buildings into a livable space for the exercise participants.”



Throughout the exercise, the BOS-I team keeps participants accounted for, alleviates logistical and morale issues at Rush Park, and ensures transportation around the installation.

“It’s important for us to make sure the exercise participants are comfortable because they’re the ones out accomplishing the mission,” said U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Ariel Rose, BOS-I team services lead. “If they’re not getting rest or being fed, the whole mission is going to suffer.”



While the BOS-I team has made sure participants are supported logistically, they’re not the only ones making them feel appreciated.

Seventh Air Force participants also greeted some of the incoming personnel with welcome baskets, and even coordinated to get them on the airfield to tour an A-10 Thunderbolt II.



“Taking care of them is priority one for us because we ask a lot out of them,” said U.S. Air Force Capt. Gregory Hardesty, 7th AF A-2 Intelligence Control Cell chief. “We want to do anything we can to make things easier for them outside of work and help them be more effective at what they’re here to do.”



U.S. exercise participants work alongside their ROK counterparts in a rigorous environment that enhances combined forces operations and builds readiness. UFS ’23 is designed to strengthen the U.S.-ROK Alliance and promote security and stability on the Korean peninsula.

