    Photo Essay: Training operations for Combat Support Training Exercise 86-23-02, Part II

    Training operations for Combat Support Training Exercise 86-23-02

    Photo By Scott Sturkol | Training operations for the 86th Training Division’s Combat Support Training...... read more read more

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2023

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                                               

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Training operations for the 86th Training Division’s Combat Support Training Exercise 86-23-02 are shown Aug. 14, 2023, at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    CSTX 86-23-02 is a functional training exercise to achieve training proficiencies of U.S. Army Reserve rotational training units.

    The 86th Training Division is a tenant organization at Fort McCoy.

    Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on the Defense Visual Information Distribution System at https://www.dvidshub.net/fmpao, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

    Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 08.31.2023
    Date Posted: 08.31.2023 15:59
    Story ID: 452603
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Photo Essay: Training operations for Combat Support Training Exercise 86-23-02, Part II, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Army Reserve
    Fort McCoy
    86th Training Division
    #86TDCSTX2302

