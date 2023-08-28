Photo Essay: Solar-powered car electric car charging stations at Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Solar-powered charging stations for electric vehicles are shown Aug. 11, 2023, at Fort...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Solar-powered charging stations for electric vehicles are shown Aug. 11, 2023, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The installation received the stations in July 2023. The stations are available for some of the electric vehicles already in use at the installation. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Solar-powered charging stations for electric vehicles are shown Aug. 11, 2023, at Fort McCoy, Wis.



The installation received the stations in July 2023.



The stations are available for some of the electric vehicles already in use at the installation.



The stations are operated by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works.



