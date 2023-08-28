Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Photo Essay: Solar-powered car electric car charging stations at Fort McCoy

    Solar-powered car electric car chargers at Fort McCoy

    Photo By Scott Sturkol | Solar-powered charging stations for electric vehicles are shown Aug. 11, 2023, at Fort...... read more read more

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2023

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                                               

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Solar-powered charging stations for electric vehicles are shown Aug. 11, 2023, at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    The installation received the stations in July 2023.

    The stations are available for some of the electric vehicles already in use at the installation.

    The stations are operated by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works.

    Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on the Defense Visual Information Distribution System at https://www.dvidshub.net/fmpao, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.” Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 08.31.2023
    Date Posted: 08.31.2023 15:32
    Story ID: 452593
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Photo Essay: Solar-powered car electric car charging stations at Fort McCoy, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Solar-powered car electric car chargers at Fort McCoy
    Solar-powered car electric car chargers at Fort McCoy
    Solar-powered car electric car chargers at Fort McCoy
    Solar-powered car electric car chargers at Fort McCoy
    Solar-powered car electric car chargers at Fort McCoy
    Solar-powered car electric car chargers at Fort McCoy
    Solar-powered car electric car chargers at Fort McCoy

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    electric vehicle charging stations
    solar powered EV stations

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT