    Photo Essay: New transient training troops barracks at Fort McCoy

    New transient training troops barracks at Fort McCoy

    Photo By Scott Sturkol | New transient training troop barracks are shown Aug. 11, 2023, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The...... read more read more

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2023

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                                               

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    New transient training troop barracks are shown Aug. 11, 2023, at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    The new barracks were completed at the installation between 2020 and 2022 and are the newest of their kind on the post in decades.

    The barracks, which are built in the 1600 block on the Fort McCoy cantonment area, are different than traditional barracks that are located throughout the installation.

    These new buildings are four stories and are able to house 400 people in approximately 60,000 square feet.

    Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on the Defense Visual Information Distribution System at https://www.dvidshub.net/fmpao, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.” Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 08.31.2023
    Date Posted: 08.31.2023 15:01
    Story ID: 452580
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 212
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Photo Essay: New transient training troops barracks at Fort McCoy, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

