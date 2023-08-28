Photo Essay: New transient training troops barracks at Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | New transient training troop barracks are shown Aug. 11, 2023, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | New transient training troop barracks are shown Aug. 11, 2023, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The new barracks were completed at the installation between 2020 and 2022 and are the newest of their kind on the post in decades. The barracks, which are built in the 1600 block on the Fort McCoy cantonment area, are different than traditional barracks that are located throughout the installation. These new buildings are four stories and are able to house 400 people in approximately 60,000 square feet. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

New transient training troop barracks are shown Aug. 11, 2023, at Fort McCoy, Wis.



The new barracks were completed at the installation between 2020 and 2022 and are the newest of their kind on the post in decades.



The barracks, which are built in the 1600 block on the Fort McCoy cantonment area, are different than traditional barracks that are located throughout the installation.



These new buildings are four stories and are able to house 400 people in approximately 60,000 square feet.



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



