Defense Center for Public Health - Portsmouth Hosts Strategic Offsite

U.S. Public Health Service Rear Adm. Brandon Taylor, director of the Defense Health Agency (DHA) Public Health, visited the Defense Centers for Public Health – Portsmouth (DCPH-P) to conduct a DHA Public Health offsite and meet with the center’s leadership and staff, August 22-24, 2023.



The timing of the three-day offsite nearly perfectly coincided with DCPH-P’s recent change in senior leadership and one-year anniversary of the phase one transfer of public health services to the DHA that occurred last October resulting from the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2019.



During the offsite, Capt. Marion (Andy) Gregg, dual-hatted as DCPH-P’s director and the Navy and Marine Corps Force Health Protection Command’s (NMCFHPC) commander, along with members of his staff, met with Taylor and other members of the DHA Public Health leadership to discuss key mission-related issues facing DCPH-P in the wake of the DHA public health transformation.



According to Gregg, the focus of the meeting was to discuss infrastructure, and processes, that are currently being established, what is working, and what is still a challenge due to the unique, service-specific needs, requirements, and functions of the branches.



“NMCFHPC/DCPH-P personnel have a tremendous amount of knowledge and expertise in public health and readiness with a proven track record of success in supporting to the Navy, Marine Corps, Joint forces, and associated populations across the globe,” said Gregg. “It is essential that we seek areas to standardize and synergize our efforts across the Services in order for us to improve our ability to support warfighters, support staff, and families across the DoD. That is why efforts like this offsite in the support of the DHA Public Health and the DHA public health transformation are so vital to the future state of public health in the US Military.”



Taylor opened the offsite by welcoming the leaders from across the DHA public health enterprise and stressing the importance of continuing to develop the framework for public health during the transformation phase.



“We lead public health for the Department of Defense,” said Taylor. “As a public health enterprise, it’s important that we continue to deliver the products and services that our service members, their families, and other stakeholders need and expect.”



“Standardization is key to what we do. It’s critical that we reduce redundancies and increase agility,” continued Taylor, who also underscored the importance of making sure that critical public health information reaches the military treatment facilities (MTFs).



Following Taylor’s remarks, Mr. Oscar (Sean) Friendly, the deputy director for DHA Public Health offered his thoughts and insights, and later emphasized the importance of coming together to shape what the future of public health will look like.



“The Services expect us to be the public health lead. We have the expertise for public health across the DoD,” said Friendly. “We do hard things really well. It’s important that we continue to establish a unified approach to how we address public health problems.”



As part of the offsite, Taylor led a town hall for the four DCPH staffs to share his thoughts and provide an update regarding the current state of the DHA public health transformation and what the future may hold regarding the delivery of public health services.



“There will be challenges. But with challenges, come opportunities,” said Taylor. “We have the unique opportunity to self-define what public health is going to look like for DHA. And we need your expertise in that space.”



Taylor also took the occasion to welcome Senior Master Sergeant Anitra Crosby, DHA Public Health’s first Senior Enlisted Leader.



“Change is hard, but not all change is bad,” said Crosby. “We still have work to do, but we have the right people in the right place to get things done.”



During the town hall, Taylor acknowledged DHA staff from the four centers for their dedicated efforts and contributions throughout the public health transformation.



“I’m grateful for all of the work that you do to take care of our customers,” added Taylor. “It’s an exciting time and a great opportunity to define what Defense Public Health will look like for an enduring period.”



In addition to his visit with DCPH-P staff, Taylor and his team visited the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) to learn more about the carrier’s mission and gain insight into the unique public health challenges faced by carriers and other Navy ships.



