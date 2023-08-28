Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SECNAV Del Toro Statement on Awarding Presidential Unit Citation (PUC) in support of Operation ALLIES REFUGE

    08.31.2023

    The courage and bravery shown by the Marines of the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit and Special Purpose Marine Air Ground Task Force – Crisis Response – Central Command and Sailors while executing the largest noncombatant evacuation operation ever completed is unparalleled. These service members worked tirelessly to assist U.S. citizens, U.S. government officials, and thousands of desperate Afghan civilians trying to flee their country. For their courage and resolve in the face of a terrorism and human calamity, this Nation owes our service members a debt of gratitude. I could not be more honored to recognize these truly exceptional Marines and Sailors.

    TAGS

    Afghanistan
    Operation ALLIES REFUGE
    SECNAV 78
    Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro

