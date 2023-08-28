Spangdahlem hosts USEUCOM Component Commanders Conference

SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, Germany –



U.S. Air Forces in Europe and the 52nd Fighter Wing hosted the U.S. European Command Component Commanders Conference at Club Eifel, from Aug. 22-24.



The conference was an assembled panel of senior leaders and commanders from various major commands across the armed forces to encourage dialogue and strengthen integrated contributions toward security in the European theater.



“The purpose of the conference was an opportunity for the EUCOM senior staff as well as key allied leaders to review, coordinate, and discuss current and future capabilities, security, and activities that these components support across Europe and other geographical areas,” said Capt. Noelito Amigable, 52nd Logistics Readiness Squadron flight commander for material management.



The annual conference, which takes place throughout the theater, is an integral, in-person gathering to coordinate and synchronize activities among the command’s headquarters and its five components as each executes security cooperation activities and provides support to NATO across Europe. Through panel discussions, participants gained valuable insights into strategic competition and how USEUCOM integrates with Allies and partners.



Some key members who attended came from the major components, including USEUCOM, U.S. Army Europe, U.S. Naval Forces Europe, U.S. Marine Corps Forces Europe, U.S. Special Operations Command, Europe, European threat data analysts, host nation partners, leaders and staff members from the 52nd Fighter Wing, and distinguished key spouses.



“The spouses with the ECCC, along with our wing and group key spouses, were able to meet with the 52nd Mission Support Group leadership and toured the newly established community commons,” said Amigable. “The spouses were briefed by Col. Steven Lamb, 52nd MSG commander, and he provided key discussion topics.”



The spouses discussed topics such as Defense Health Agency and Military Health System updates, Department of Defense Education Activity updates, and quality of life outreach updates. They also visited the 52nd Force Support Squadrons new Community Commons building.



“Within two days of physical deliberation, our respective attendees were able to converse on Global Force Management allocation, EUCOM Capabilities, conflicts affecting EUCOM, future planning for establishing stronger relationships with EUCOM allied partners, quality of life for our service members, and other classified data topics,” said Amigable.



The event took two months of planning with proactive communication and coordination across the base. Members from the 52nd Mission Support Group, 52nd Operations Group, 52nd Medical Group, 52nd Maintenance Group, 52nd Wing Staff Agencies, the 86th Air Wing, USAFE, USEUCOM protocol and the 52 FW leadership all participated and provided support before and during the event.



“Overall, there were a handful of names that were thanked and congratulated towards the end of the conference, and we are very proud of those identified members,” said Amigable. “However, the success wouldn’t have been possible if it weren’t for our lowest ranking Airmen, dedicated civilians working in the background, and leadership all the way to 52nd FW commander, Col. Kevin Crofton. This event set a standard for hosting a conference by the Air Force. Truly could not have done it without an amazing supportive team!”

