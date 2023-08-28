Ulchi Freedom Shield 23: Sgt. Julian Martinmar

FLEET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA, Yokosuka, Japan--Unique to this iteration of Ulchi Freedom Shield, U.S. and Republic of Korea Marines are training side-by-side on the U.S. Navy Seventh Fleet’s flagship, USS Blue Ridge (LCC-19). For U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Julian Martinmar, and many others supporting the exercise, it is his first time aboard a U.S Navy ship. The Blue Ridge is serving as the command-and-control vessel for the Combined Marine Component Command during the exercise, simulating the U.S.-ROK ability to work together while at sea.



“During Ulchi Freedom Shield 23, we have been living aboard the Blue Ridge and it has been a completely different experience than what I'm used to in garrison,” said Martinmar, an administrative specialist with III Marine Expeditionary Force. “Being here makes you really feel like you are underway, and it enhances the experience while supporting the exercise along with our Republic of Korea Marine Corps counterparts.”



Martinmar serves as the night watch chief for the Combined Marine Component Command’s manpower section aboard the Blue Ridge. He also serves as the platoon sergeant for all the U.S Marines supporting the exercise on ship.



Martinmar’s responsibilities during the exercise, along with the efforts of his U.S. and ROK counterparts, is to receive, document, and present simulated personnel and casualty data to the CMCCs senior leaders.



“My primary job is to focus on casualties and learning how to monitor and know the whereabouts of all of our Marines,” said Martinmar, a native of Elizabeth, New Jersey. “We then take care of the simulated casualties and are able to send more personnel out there for support. While we are only a small piece of the puzzle, we are just as important as everybody else.”



Martinmar used the exercise to meet ROK Marines who were also experiencing their first time being on ship and, for some, their first time being in Japan.



“Having the opportunity to get to know the ROK Marines as individuals has been eye-opening,” said Martinmar. “I have come to realize that, at the end of day, we're all humans and we have similar interests and goals. There is a language barrier, but there are interpreters to assist with that. We have been able to interact with them and ask where they are from, what life is like for them in their home country, and share our experiences with each other.”



As Martinmar completes his first ever exercise, he emphasized how crucial it is to keep an open mind, be optimistic and maintain a willingness to learn. He stated that growth in the Marine Corps, and mission accomplishment with our Allies and Partners, is dependent on teamwork.



“During Ulchi Freedom Shield 23 I have had the opportunity to experience a different side of my military occupational specialty that I never have before,” said Martinmar, who enlisted in the Marine Corps Reserves out of Asheville, North Carolina in February, 2015 after graduating from Pisgah high school in Canton, N.C. “Never did I think that there was another side to the administrative world where I would be utilized in a simulated combat scenario. I am thankful for the opportunity to be able to experience the world, outside of the regular duties of my MOS and I look forward to participating in different exercises down the road, because I know they will bring new challenges and opportunities for development as a leader in the U.S. Marine Corps.”



Ulchi Freedom Shield is a defense-oriented exercise designed to strengthen the ROK-U.S. Alliance, enhance ROK-U.S. combined defense posture, and strengthen the security and stability of the Korean peninsula.

