MCB Camp Pendleton celebrates Multi-Cultural Day

Photo By Lance Cpl. Mary Jenni | U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Jason Woodworth, the commanding general of Marine Corps Installations West, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, poses for a photo with Philip Nguyen and Thu Ha Anders, volunteers for the Vietnamese culture display table, during a multi-cultural day celebration at the 11 area Marine Corps Exchange Food and Service Plaza Pavilion on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Aug. 30, 2023. Diversity Celebration Day was created to celebrate all of the Department of Defense approved observances that are recognized throughout the year. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Mary Jenni)

MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIF.- Marines, sailors and civilians from around Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton gather at the 11 Area Marine Corps Exchange Food and Service Plaza Pavilion to observe and celebrate the numerous diverse cultures from around the world, some even represented by the Marine and Sailors stationed at MCB Camp Pendleton.



“Commonly known as Multi-Cultural Day, our Diversity Day was created to celebrate all of the Department of Defense’s approved observances that are recognized throughout the year in one all-inclusive event,” said Gunnery Sgt. Donovan SalterGreen, the equal opportunity advisor for Marine Corps Installations West, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton.



The purpose of Diversity Day is to offer an in-depth look into each DOD cultural observance, enhance cross-cultural awareness and promote harmony among all military members, their families, and the DOD civilian workforce.



This event of recognition not only informs attendees of contributions other cultures have made to our military forces, but it also brings awareness to the different cultures we work with every day.



“Diversity Day celebration enables us to recognize the continuous achievements of all Americans to our American culture and to increase awareness, mutual respect, and understanding,” said SalterGreen.



Amid artfully arranged booths, tables and foods highlighting different cultures, a sense of unity is formed among the different groups.



“Camp Pendleton enjoys an extremely diverse population. Diversity is crucial for a military organization as it brings together individuals with varied backgrounds, skills, and perspectives,” said SalterGreen. “This enhances problem solving, adaptability, and innovation, ultimately improving the organization’s effectiveness and ability to address complex challenges.”



Recognizing the benefits of diversity and celebrating different cultures encourages people on and off the installation to flourish within their work environments.



“A diverse military reflects the society it serves, fostering inclusivity and building trust with the community,” said SalterGreen.



MCB Camp Pendleton remains committed to honoring the lives and heritage of all, and celebrating the diverse cultures of the Unites States and those that serve in the armed forces.