George Washington Hosts Education Fair

Photo By Seaman Apprentice Geoffrey Ottinger | Personnel Specialist 3rd Class Janya T. Nelson, from LaGrange, Georgia, assigned to...... read more read more Photo By Seaman Apprentice Geoffrey Ottinger | Personnel Specialist 3rd Class Janya T. Nelson, from LaGrange, Georgia, assigned to training department aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73), looks through an informational book during an education fair aboard the ship in Norfolk, Virginia, Aug. 29, 2023. George Washington is pierside in Naval Station Norfolk in the stages of inspection and survey, a comprehensive evaluation of the material condition of the ship to ensure its fully prepared for sea operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Geoffrey L. Ottinger) see less | View Image Page

NORFOLK, Va. (Aug. 29, 2023) - The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) teamed up with colleges and universities to host an education fair onboard Aug. 29.



Representatives from 15 schools talked with Sailors about the importance of continued education and the resources available for them.



“Sailors don’t always know what educational benefits they have and with this we are able to get them and colleges face-to-face,” said Ensign Franceska B. Brewer, the educational service officer aboard George Washington. “We decided to bring the information to Sailors rather than tell them where to look. Just being here today, we’ve had about 800 Sailors come through to talk to the representatives.”



The education fair gives Sailors the opportunity to explore options that the Navy offers both ashore and afloat.



“Even if Sailors don’t think about making the Navy their career, wherever they go, the benefit of getting a degree is there for them,” said Brewer. “You will get out of the Navy at some point: Get a degree that means something to you.”



For Sailors like Interior Communications Electrician 3rd Class Marquez A. Embry, who is currently working on qualifications, but looking out for what’s next, the fair was successful at showing what opportunities are out there.



“I’m not really sure what I want to study, but after seeing this I have a better idea of what I’m interested in.” said Embry, who is currently assigned to the ship’s Engineering department maintenance support center.



Among the colleges were Purdue University Global, Norfolk State University and Grand Canyon University. Each school had tables set up with representatives to offer informational pamphlets and to answer any questions Sailors had.



Retired Navy Chief Warrant Officer Cassandra (San) Harris, now coordinator for Military and Veteran’s Education at Tidewater Community College is a huge proponent for education, especially for those in the military.



“My motive for becoming a coordinator was back when I was using tuition assistance and going through the educational process,” said Harris. “I did not receive what is now available to help students make an informed decision.”



Sailors can visit MyNavy Education via MyNavy Portal to submit Tuition Assistance and Navy College Program for Afloat College Education Distance Learning requests, view education records or complete Post 9/11 GI Bill Statements of Understanding.



“We encourage our Sailors to work with their chain of commands to ensure they meet the requirements to start pursuing off-duty education,” said Brewer. “It is important for them to understand that it is possible to get a degree or continue education while still in the Navy.”



George Washington is pierside in Naval Station Norfolk in the stages of inspection and survey, a comprehensive evaluation of the material condition of the ship to ensure it is fully prepared for sea operations. (U.S. Navy story by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Travis Hanes)