Pacific Army installation management team gets new leader

Courtesy Photo | Lt. Gen. Omar Jones, the Commanding General of U.S. Army Installation Management...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Lt. Gen. Omar Jones, the Commanding General of U.S. Army Installation Management Command, passes the IMCOM-Pacific unit colors to Brenda Lee McCullough, which signifies her assumption of responsibility as director of the organization during a ceremony at Fort Shafter, Hawaii’s historic Palm Circle gazebo on Aug. 28, 2023 see less | View Image Page

FORT SHAFTER, HAWAII – In a ceremony hosted by Lt. Gen. Omar Jones, the Commanding General of U.S. Army Installation Management Command from Fort Shafter, Hawaii’s historic Palm Circle gazebo at 10 a.m. on August 28, 2023, Brenda Lee McCullough assumed responsibility as the director of U.S. Army Installation Management Command-Pacific.



McCullough is no stranger to leading a team of Army installation management professionals. Prior to joining the IMCOM-Pacific team, she served as the director of IMCOM-Readiness for nearly seven years.



In his remarks during the ceremony, Jones said, “Brenda Lee McCullough is undoubtedly the right leader to join this team today and lead this mission in support of commanders across the theater.”



Jones went on to highlight McCullough’s qualifications and said that she was the only leader he considered for the role.



“Brenda Lee, please know that you have my full confidence, and I am very excited to lead with you going forward,” said Jones.



In her remarks during the ceremony, McCullough said, “Today, I am truly honored to assume responsibility as the Director of IMCOM-Pacific, United States Army Installation Management Command. In this role, as in my previous assignment, it is my distinct privilege and honor to serve our soldiers, civilians, and families.”



Toward the end of her remarks, McCullough briefly retold the “Miracle on Ice” story of the 1980 U.S. Olympic hockey team victory over the “unbeatable” Soviets and related it to the challenges of managing Army installations.



“Just like the 1980 Olympic hockey team, I have seen the grit and determination of Army garrison teams succeed against overwhelming odds at every turn. So, yes, i believe in miracles,” said McCullough.



After the ceremony, McCullough joined her new IMCOM-Pacific team for a welcome luncheon to break bread and “talk story,” as Hawaii locals say.



A town hall meeting followed the luncheon where McCullough laid out her leadership philosophy and expectations. She stressed the importance of maintaining personal and professional balance.



“Balance is very important, and I speak from personal experience. If you are not balanced, you can’t come to work and do good work,” said McCullough.



McCullough also emphasized the need to build and maintain relationships, the need to look for creative and innovative ways to do things, the importance of using a fact-based approach to solve problems, and the importance of taking care of the hardworking IMCOM workforce.



During the town hall meeting, McCullough and IMCOM-Pacific Command Sgt. Maj. Jon Williams signed the IMCOM Leadership Pledge to reinforce the command’s longstanding commitment to taking care of its people and its customers.



After signing three pledges – one in English, one in Japanese, and one in Korean – McCullough said, “I’m going to do everything I can to support you, appreciate you, and support our garrisons.”



The stated idea behind the IMCOM Leadership Pledge is that excellence in customer service grows out of how an organization treats its employees. If employees have engaged leaders, feel valued and respected, and have relevant professional development opportunities, this generates a positive attitude that passes naturally to customers and co-workers.



IMCOM is a supporting command and a service provider organization, with programs and services that contribute to Army readiness. Since its inception, the IMCOM Leadership Pledge has served as a visible symbol and a reminder to leaders that all employees deserve respect and the basic tools needed to be successful.



According to the pledge, “Taking care of those we serve begins with taking care of our most valuable asset – our IMCOM professionals. IMCOM leaders will provide our team members the same concern, respect and caring attitude that we expect them to share with our Soldiers, Families, Civilians and Retirees.”