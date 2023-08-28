Rebecca Douglas Named NAVFAC Atlantic Supervisor of the Year for Exceptional Leadership

In a remarkable testament to her exceptional leadership, Rebecca (Becky) Douglas has been named the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Atlantic Supervisor of the Year for 2022. With a career in federal service characterized by unwavering dedication, outstanding achievements, and a commitment to excellence, Douglas has earned this prestigious honor for her remarkable contributions to the NAVFAC.



Douglas serves as the Supervisory Contract Specialist and Manager of the Design and Construction/Asset Management Contracts Branch within NAVFAC Atlantic. Her journey within the organization began in 2015 at NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic, and in 2019, she transitioned to NAVFAC Atlantic, swiftly becoming a pivotal figure within Contracting. In January 2021, she was promoted to the role of Supervisory Contract Specialist, and she wasted no time in making her mark.



In her inaugural year as supervisor, she achieved remarkable success, securing seven military construction (MILCON) projects valued at $200 million and a $500 million multiple award construction contract for projects in Rota, Spain. These accomplishments were just the beginning of her impressive leadership journey.



Douglas' leadership style has garnered the respect of her team, supported business lines, and contractors alike. She is known for her exceptional problem-solving abilities, guiding her team to execute contract actions with efficiency while consistently demonstrating responsible stewardship of taxpayer funds.



In her role as Supervisory Contract Specialist, she skillfully managed priorities and resources to ensure the successful execution of pre and post-award acquisition functions for procurement of Architect-Engineer (A-E), construction, and services contract actions. In 2022 alone, she led her team in executing 145 contract actions totaling over $226 million. Her contributions extended to supporting NAVFAC EURAFCENT reachback projects, where her team awarded five MILCON projects worth over $192 million, including high-visibility Army Family Housing projects.



Beyond her impressive numbers, Douglas' attention to detail is evident in the impeccable quality of her team's work products, from acquisition planning to contract documents. Her skillful negotiation tactics have saved countless taxpayer dollars, reflecting her commitment to responsible spending.



Douglas' leadership extends beyond her immediate team. She has dedicated herself to developing junior Contract Specialists, providing valuable guidance and mentorship, and streamlining procedures to ensure a high level of work output. Her ability to maintain quality has been instrumental in meeting mission support requirements.



Notably, Douglas has been instrumental in improving relationships with supported business lines through a collaborative approach and a focus on teamwork. Her regular status and strategy meetings have fostered mutual respect, trust, and productive working relationships.



Her journey to Supervisor of the Year has been marked by her commitment to continuous improvement and excellence. Douglas graduated from Old Dominion University in 2012 with a bachelor’s in business administration and completed the Naval Acquisition Development Intern Program in 2018, NAVFAC's Aspiring Leader Development Program in 2020, and received DAWIA Level III certification in Contracting in 2021.



Douglas' dedication to her role goes beyond her official duties. She readily volunteers for special assignments and collaborates across branches to fine-tune and standardize contracting processes.



In response to receiving the Supervisor of the Year award, Ms. Douglas expressed her gratitude, saying, "I am very honored to receive the Supervisor of the Year award. I never thought I would receive such a prestigious award. I am thankful for the support of my team, mentors, and supervisors and their efforts in making this possible. I am proud to lead an amazing team."



Rear Adm. Lore Aguayo, Commander, NAVFAC Atlantic and Fleet Civil Engineer and Director, Fleet Installations and Environment, US Fleet Forces Command, commended Ms. Douglas's achievements, saying, "In recognition of Rebecca's exceptional leadership and unwavering commitment to excellence, she has rightfully earned the title of NAVFAC Atlantic Supervisor of the Year for 2022. Her remarkable contributions to NAVFAC are a testament to her dedication, problem-solving abilities, and commitment to responsible stewardship, and I couldn't be prouder of her accomplishments."



Douglas' journey from dedicated team member to Supervisor of the Year serves as an inspiring example of leadership, dedication, and excellence within NAVFAC Atlantic. Her accomplishments underscore the vital role of the Contracting department in fulfilling the organization's mission, and her commitment to responsible stewardship and teamwork is a testament to her well-deserved recognition as Supervisor of the Year for 2022.

