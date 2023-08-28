Corps seeks public comments on Minnesota River bank stabilization project

Photo By Melanie Peterson | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, is seeking public comments on the...... read more read more Photo By Melanie Peterson | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, is seeking public comments on the draft Environmental Assessment, or EA, for a planned Lower Sioux Indian Community bank stabilization project in Redwood County, Minnesota, within the Lower Sioux Indian Community on the Minnesota River. see less | View Image Page

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, is seeking public comments on the draft Environmental Assessment, or EA, for a planned Lower Sioux Indian Community bank stabilization project in Redwood County, Minnesota, within the Lower Sioux Indian Community on the Minnesota River.



The proposed project is intended to protect and preserve cultural and natural resources (lands and river access) from destabilization and loss along the Minnesota River in Redwood County, Minnesota.



A final determination on the draft EA will be made following a 30-day public review period. A copy of the draft EA can be viewed and downloaded at: http://www.mvp.usace.army.mil/Home/PublicNotices.aspx.The Corps is conducting a review of the environmental effects in accordance with the National Environment Policy Act.



Comments on the draft EA should be submitted no later than Sept. 30. Questions and comments concerning the project should be directed to LeeAnn Glomski, Corps biologist, at 651-290-5595 or leeann.m.glomski@usace.army.mil. Please address all correspondence on this project to the St. Paul District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Attention: Regional Planning and Environment Division North, 332 Minnesota Street, Suite E1500, St. Paul, Minnesota 55101-1678.



All comments received will be made available to the public to include the possibility of being posted on a publicly accessible website. Individuals are requested not to include personal privacy information, such as home addresses or home phone numbers, in their comments, unless they do not object to such information being made available to the public.



This project is funded under the Tribal Partnership Program, which provides authority for the Corps of Engineers to perform water-related planning activities and activities related to the study, design and construction of water resources development projects located primarily on Tribal lands that substantially benefit federally recognized Tribes.



-30-