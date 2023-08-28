When the lights go out, the clock is ticking on protecting perishables, preventing foodborne illnesses

Courtesy Photo | Food Safety Education Month in September is an annual campaign to reinforce foodborne...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Food Safety Education Month in September is an annual campaign to reinforce foodborne illness awareness and prevention supported by DeCA and organizations such as the Centers for Disease Control, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) - Food Safety Inspection Service and the Department of Health and Human Services. (Graphic courtesy of FDA) see less | View Image Page

By DeCA Corporate Communication





FORT GREGG-ADAMS, Va. – If you lose electrical power, can you still eat the food in your refrigerator when the lights come back on? In the wake of a power outage, what you do next can make all the difference in avoiding foodborne illnesses, said the Defense Commissary Agency (DeCA).



“One of the most important things you can do when the power goes out, is keep your refrigerator and freezer doors closed as much as possible,” said Army Lt. Col. Angela M. Schmillen, DeCA’s director of public health and safety. “This will help reduce the likelihood of food going bad.



“However, once the storm is over, you need to practice proper food safety and ensure that food that hasn’t been properly refrigerated or protected from contamination is not consumed,” she added. “Use your senses. If food smells, looks or feels bad, don’t risk it – it needs to be thrown out.”



What to do after a power outage is one of many topics highlighted during Food Safety Education Month in September (https://www.fda.gov/food/consumers/food-safety-education-month), an annual campaign to reinforce foodborne illness awareness and prevention supported by DeCA and organizations such as the Centers for Disease Control, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) - Food Safety Inspection Service and the Department of Health and Human Services.



According to the CDC’s webpage, Keep Food Safe After a Disaster or Emergency (https://www.cdc.gov/foodsafety/keep-food-safe-after-emergency.html), food may come in contact with the elements during a storm or fall victim to a power outage. The following tips are offered to protect food during and after emergencies:



• Keep the fridge closed. If the power goes out, a full freezer can protect food for two days or one day (if it’s half full) if the door stays closed; a refrigerator is good for about four hours



• If in doubt, throw it out. Discard perishable foods in the refrigerator beyond four hours after a power outage – even if the door has remained closed



• Toss it. If perishable foods have thawed in the freezer



• Is it still safe? If food in the freezer still has ice crystals on it and still feels cold as if it is refrigerated, you can refreeze or cook it. Go to FoodSafety.gov (https://www.foodsafety.gov/food-safety-charts/food-safety-during-power-outage#frozen) for a list of foods to either toss or refreeze. Food and food packaging that has come in contact with floodwater and stormwater are also at risk.



“Commissary patrons can rest assured that their stores have strict food safety practices in place year-round to help protect against foodborne illnesses,” Schmillen said. “We also have support from a network of Army veterinarians and Army and Air Force food safety and public health specialists who inspect our food sources, deliveries and products on store shelves.



“This additional food safety support is another benefit of our commissary stores that is often not well-known, but provides another layer of protecting our patrons from foodborne illnesses,” she added.

Customers can also learn more about the four steps to food safety: clean, separate, cook and chill, through awareness campaigns from the CDC and USDA. That message is the basis for the following safe handling techniques:



Clean

• Wash hands with warm soapy water for 20 seconds before and after handling raw meat, poultry or seafood.

• Wash utensils, cutting boards, dishes and countertops with hot soapy water after preparing each food item and before you go on to prepare the next item.

• Do NOT wash produce with soap, bleach, sanitizer, alcohol, disinfectant or any other chemical.

• Gently rinse fresh fruits and vegetables under cold, running tap water.

• Scrub uncut firm produce – such as potatoes, cucumbers, melons – with a clean brush, even if you don’t plan to eat the peel.

• Food contact surfaces can be sanitized with a freshly made solution of 1 tablespoon of unscented, liquid chlorine bleach in 1 gallon of water.



Separate

• Separate raw meat, poultry and seafood from other foods in your grocery shopping cart and in your refrigerator. When shopping, it is a good practice to place raw meats inside of a plastic bag, and ensure they are not on top of items that will not be cooked.

• Ideally use one cutting board for fresh produce and a separate one for raw meat, poultry and seafood.

• Never place cooked food or foods that are eaten raw, like salads, on a plate that previously held raw meat, poultry or seafood.



Cook

• Cook meats to a safe minimum internal temperature as measured with a food thermometer – 145F for whole cuts of beef or pork, 160F for ground and cubed meats, and 165F for all poultry products. Any leftovers should be reheated to 165F as well.



Chill

• Chill food promptly and properly. Refrigerate or freeze perishables, prepared foods and leftovers within two hours (or one hour if temperatures are above 90 F).



The DeCA website is a good resource for food safety information (https://www.commissaries.com/customer-service/food-safety), alerts and product recalls affecting military commissaries.

For more on food safety awareness, go to the CDC website (https://www.cdc.gov/foodsafety/).

