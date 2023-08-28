Guard member and family give back to schools and help students through their non-profit

By his own admission, Staff Sgt. Jason Tonioli was a bit of a difficult student in school.



“I was a disruptive student and when I had a chance to help I thought this would be a nice way to give back,” said Tonioli, a medic with 2nd Battalion, 146th Field Artillery Regiment.



After finishing high school, Tonioli joined the Washington Army National Guard and graduated from the University of Washington with a degree in Environmental Sciences. He decided to open his own business, Lawn Boys Landscaping in the Tacoma area.



In 2014, he created a non-profit organization to give school supplies to families and schools in need. The Lawn Boys Annual School drive provides school supplies to students in the Tacoma and University Place school districts. Tonioli and his family provide support to all ages, elementary school to high school, and have expanded to also providing sports equipment to districts and students that need it.



“We partner with a lot of other non-profits in the area to support the community,” he said.



For the last nine years, the Tonioli family has come together to fill backpacks with school supplies, collecting more than $10,000 worth of supplies annually.



“Every year it gets a little bit bigger, little bit more things that we can do,” said Jason’s older sister, Master Sgt. Stephanie Tonioli, a logistics officer at Joint Force Headquarters and full-time technician with the personnel office. “To me personally, making sure that all children, despite their upbringing or their situations, they can still continue to go to school and have basic supplies.”



Stephanie’s two school aged children also help with the packing of school supplies, which brings it more into perspective for the family.



“I recognize the need for school supplies and how expensive they can be for any parent. It is great to be able to give back to the community,” Stephanie said. “I think the Guard as a whole, our whole journey in joining the Guard is to support our community. So things like this are in addition to what we do as members.”



The school drive got so much bigger than the Toniolis ever thought imaginable, and continues to grow every year. This year the organization partnered with the Washington National Guard Joint Service Support to provide school supplies to military families in need.



“My son wanted to give back, and so he started reaching out and got a hold of the school for the deaf and gave them school supplies and it has grown ever since,” said Steve Tonioli, Jason and Stephanie’s father. “As it grew, I said are you sure you want to take on that much? But he has done such a spectacular job, and has amazing support with family, I am just super proud of him.”

