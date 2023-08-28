Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Detrick Night at the Frederick Keys.

    FREDERICK, MD, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2023

    Story by lanessa hill 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Fort Detrick

    On Aug. 24 units representing Fort Detrick participated in the annual Fort Detrick Night sponsored by the Frederick Keys, a Major League Baseball feeder team. Each year Fort Detrick plays multiple roles in the success of the event. This year, Soldiers from the US Army Medical Institute of Infectious Disease (USAMRIID) participated by throwing out the first pitch, providing a color guard and singing the National Anthem.

