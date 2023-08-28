On Aug. 24 units representing Fort Detrick participated in the annual Fort Detrick Night sponsored by the Frederick Keys, a Major League Baseball feeder team. Each year Fort Detrick plays multiple roles in the success of the event. This year, Soldiers from the US Army Medical Institute of Infectious Disease (USAMRIID) participated by throwing out the first pitch, providing a color guard and singing the National Anthem.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.24.2023 Date Posted: 08.29.2023 10:46 Story ID: 452365 Location: FREDERICK, MD, US Hometown: FREDERICK, MD, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Detrick Night at the Frederick Keys., by lanessa hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.