    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz holds relinquishment of responsibilities ceremony

    Photo By Linda Lambiotte | Command Sgt. Maj. Stephen LaRocque, outgoing command sergeant major for U.S. Army...... read more read more

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    08.29.2023

    Story by Linda Lambiotte 

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz

    KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany – The U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz bid farewell to its top enlisted leader during a ceremony held at Armstrong’s Club on Aug. 25.

    Command Sgt. Maj. Stephen J. LaRocque relinquished his responsibilities after two and a half years serving as USAG Rheinland-Pfalz’s command sergeant major.

    “Command Sgt. Maj. LaRocque loves being a Soldier,” said Col. Reid Furman, USAG Rheinland-Pfalz commander, who presided over the ceremony. “There is a saying that says ‘leaders build leaders’ – no one does that better than him.”

    Furman praised LaRocque’s ability to effectively communicate, while solving problems and overcoming challenges.

    “It all starts with people,” he said. “He is a leader, mentor, and instructor. He is the number one advocate for Soldiers across the Garrison footprint, and he’s the leader you want on your side when making tough calls.”

    LaRocque is heading to Joint Base Lewis-McCord in Washington, where he will serve as the command sergeant major for the 7th Infantry Division.

    U.S. Army Support Activity-Black Sea Command Sgt. Maj. Ronis Gutierrez will serve as acting command sergeant major pending arrival of Command Sgt. Maj. Raymond Wrensch in October. Wrensch previously served as the command sergeant major for the 2nd Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade in Vicenza, Italy.

    “It was incredible to see from behind the curtain what makes an installation run,” said LaRocque. “I am truly amazed by our garrison employees and all that they do to better the lives for everyone in our Army community.

    “I often say that the biggest difference maker in anything is the simple act of caring, and we clearly have a lot of employees that are passionate and care about those they serve,” LaRoque said. “I am truly humbled to have been the Garrison command sergeant major for such an amazing group of people.”

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz serves, supports, and secures the total force community enabling power projection for the European Theater.

