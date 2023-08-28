A how to on Space-A

The Space Available Travel program has grown in popularity over the years as an affordable way for active duty and retired service members and their families to travel abroad, or across the United States at nearly no cost.



However, the process is unfamiliar compared to standard travel airfare which often leads qualified members to pass up on Space-A travel all together. Below is a simple step-by-step process for anyone who needs to plan and execute their Space-A travel plan.



The first step is to determine what category you are in. You can do this by going to the AMC Travel Site, scrolling down to the travel eligibility portion (from DODI 4515.13), and clicking through the options until you find your eligibility category.



Now that you've determined your eligibility, you have to decide where you need to go and how you're going to get there. For help finding the different passenger terminals that can get you to your destination go to the AMC Terminal Site or the Space-A Site. If it is appropriate for your time frame and category, sign up for all of the Space-A terminals you may use during your trip. This ensures that on your return trip you are registered for any return home flights, and gives you a better chance of being selected.



To sign up, go to the individual passenger terminal website you are thinking of and either use AMC’s sign up website, send the signup form via email or sign up in person.



Once you have signed up, it's your responsibility to mark yourself as present 24-hours prior to roll call, unless otherwise specified by your PAX terminal or airport this will be in person. Ensure you have all the appropriate documentation your destination requires when you head to roll call.



From there, ensure you are monitoring your flight for any delays or updates. Arrive early to your flight and wait for your name to be called.



For more information contact your local PAX terminal.



Links from story below:



AMC Travel Site: https://www.amc.af.mil/AMC-Travel-Site/AMC-Space-Available-Travel-Page/

AMC Terminal Site: https://www.amc.af.mil/AMC-Travel-Site/

Space-A Site: https://www.spacea.net/spacea-locations

AMC’s Sign up Website: https://www.amc.af.mil/AMC-Travel-Site/AMC-Space-Available-Travel-Page/Space-Available-Email-Sign-up-Form/

The Sign Up Form: https://www.amc.af.mil/Portals/12/documents/AFD-140926-014.pdf

Roll Call: https://www.spacea.net/faq/rollcall

Appropriate Documentation: https://www.state.gov/travelers/

