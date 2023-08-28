Fort Belvoir’s Boss Program Unveils Renovated Facility at 2023 Summer Bash

FORT BELVOIR, Va - Fort Belvoir’s Better Opportunity for Single Soldiers Program hosted a Summer Bash event on Friday, August 18, at their renovated facility location, Bldg. 2115 at 6099 Abbot Road.



Taking care of Soldiers and families is a major priority for the Army and Fort Belvoir is making sure single Soldiers are not left out when it comes to quality-of-life improvements.



The B.O.S.S. Summer Bash brought together service members, civilians, family members and the Fort Belvoir community to celebrate the renovation of the B.O.S.S. building.



The festivities commenced with SSgt. Desmond Jenkins, BOSS President, extending a warm welcome to the attendees and expressing heartfelt gratitude to the volunteers, units and other tenant organizations who contributed to the facility’s transformation.



“This event brings us together to celebrate an important segment of our community: Our Single Service Members”, said Jenkins, B.O.S.S. President.



“With the recent renovations to the adjacent barracks and the long-awaited transformation of our B.O.S.S. building, we are creating a space for our Single Service Members to live, relax, and recreate,” added Jenkins.



Jenkins is the link to the success of the program. As B.O.S.S. president, he represents the voice of the Single Soldiers for several committees on Fort Belvoir, and reports and identifies quality of life issues on the installation.



Col. Joeseph Messina, Fort Belvoir Garrison Commander, also delivered remarks and expressed his appreciation to the BOSS President and the program.



“Better Opportunities for Single Service Members [B.O.S.S.] provides more ways to take care of our Soldiers, service members, and more opportunities for them to be out in the community and find ways to improve their experience while stationed at Fort Belvoir”, said Messina.



The celebration continued with a tour of the refurbished building, and outdoor recreational activities, including a dunk tank, inflatable playhouses, music, and giveaways from tenant organizations such as Army Community Service, and Fort Belvoir Fire Department and Emergency Services.



“The Better Opportunity for Single Soldiers Program supports single service members by focusing on three pillars: Quality of Life, Community Service and Recreation, said Jenkins”.



With all the surrounding tenant organizations including all six service branches, Fort Belvoir B.O.S.S. program welcomes all single service members to participate.



The facility renovations included new furniture, gaming systems, TVs, appliances, cookware, The facility also has Wi-Fi access, and a pool table.

The kitchen is fully- equipped for fixing meals. Renovations included new hardwood floors, stainless steel refrigerator, and a stocked pantry with all kitchen essentials for Service Members’ Use.



“The BOSS program not only enhances the morale and welfare of single Soldiers, but also increases retention and sustain combat readiness for Soldiers to reach their maximum potential to be all you can be”, said Messina.

