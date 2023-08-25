Army celebrates Women’s Equality Day

SEMBACH, Germany — Soldiers, civilian employees and family members from U.S. Army NATO celebrated Women’s Equality Day Aug. 24 with a hike along the Karlstal Gorge near Kaiserslautern, Germany.



Women’s Equality Day commemorates the culmination of the long struggle for women to gain the right to vote by amending the Constitution in 1920.



“This morning we went out on a nature hike, and we were talking about Women’s Equality Day,” said Sgt. Ana Aragon, HHC U.S. Army NATO. “It’s very important to me because it shows the Army recognizes not only the the significance of women’s contributions but also the value of a diverse workforce.”



After the morning hike was complete, the Soldiers returned to their headquarters to enjoy a potluck lunch.



“All Soldiers are valuable contributors to the Army’s mission because of the unique backgrounds and perspectives they bring to make the Army stronger,” said Col. Troy Alexander, U.S. Army NATO commander. “As we shape the Army future force, we will ensure everyone has the opportunity to maximize their potential.”

