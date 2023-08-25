Women, Peace, and Security in Santa Marta, Colombia

SANTA MARTA, Colombia- U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) held a Women, Peace and Security Symposium (WPS), Aug. 22-23, as part of Continuing Promise 2023 in Santa Marta, Colombia.



The symposium included a panel discussion with representatives from Colombia and the United States. The conversation focused on the prevention of conflict and promotion of peace through the empowerment of women.



“Empowering women is not just a step towards peace; it's the path we pave for a future free from conflict," stated Lt. Cmdr. Kami Tabor, a U.S. Navy representative at WPS. “At the Continuing Promise 2023 symposium in Santa Marta, Colombia, we witnessed the positive change that sprouts from empowering women for lasting peace.”



Dr. Lynn Lawry, Professor of Preventive Medicine and Biostatistics at Uniformed Services University, served as the principal speaker of the event.

Other panelists included Colombian Navy service members, Santa Marta community leaders, members of the Colombian Ministry of Health, Colombian healthcare workers, and U.S. Military personnel participating in Continuing Promise 2023.



WPS is a United Nations initiative signed in 2000. It was a public acknowledgment that women are more adversely impacted by conflict and crisis than men. The WPS program is a cornerstone to U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command & U.S. 4th Fleet's mission of promoting security partnerships across the Western Hemisphere.



The WPS Symposium was held in conjunction with Continuing Promise 2023, a mission that aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and encourage the establishment of new partnerships among countries, non-government organizations, and international organizations.



