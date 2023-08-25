Federal and local government agencies develop the Chicago Waterways Restoration Framework Plan to identify viable improvements.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Chicago District, in partnership with the City of Chicago’s Department of Planning and Development (DPD), the Forest Preserve District of Cook County (FPDCC), the Chicago Park District (CPD), the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District of Greater Chicago (MWRD), and multiple community stakeholders, announce the development of the Chicago Waterways Restoration Framework Plan.



The plan began as a request to USACE in April 2019, under the Planning Assistance to States (PAS) authority. It was to assist the DPD in updating and expanding physical and social data on the inland waterways and developing a comprehensive planning framework for the Chicago Waterways.



The plan focuses on the Chicago River and the Calumet River, two urbanized river systems that are significant to Chicago’s history, economy, ecology, and quality of life.



This framework is a starting point to lay the groundwork for future planning, and centers on opportunities along with the Chicago Waterways for not only continued and future ecological restoration, but recreation improvements as well.



Chicago’s waterways are some of the most altered river systems in the Midwest. There has been ecological restoration, water quality improvements, and technological advances over the past 20 years. However, increased habitat restoration is needed to reach an improved level of diversity and abundance of aquatic organisms along the river corridor.



Over a three-month period, a total of 82 opportunity sites were identified that participants felt warranted future exploration, each in various stages of development and planning. The plan outlines ways to achieve the goals of many of the previous plans.



“The PAS is a fantastic opportunity to leverage the expertise and capabilities of the Corps, and our Federal partners, into assisting local governments and organizations to deliver solutions to the communities we serve”, says USACE Chicago District Commander, Col. Kenneth Rockwell.

“Weaving together the forces of nature and collaboration, the Chicago Waterways Restoration Framework Plan is a symbol of collective stewardship and dedication towards revitalizing the heart of Chicago's history, economy, and ecology,” said MWRD President Kari K. Steele.

“The partnership between federal and local agencies is working to create a sustainable future for the Chicago Waterways and is a beacon of hope for ecological restoration, recreation, and resilience for generations to come."

For more information on the Chicago Waterways Restoration Framework, visit the web page at: https://www.lrc.usace.army.mil/Missions/Civil-Works-Projects/Chicago-Waterways-Restoration-Framework-Plan/

